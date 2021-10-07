Plank Announces Appointment of New CFO and Corporate Secretary

Vancouver, British Columbia --News Direct-- Plank Ventures Ltd.

Vancouver, B.C. - TheNewswire - October 6, 2021 - Plank Ventures Ltd. (“Plank” or the “Company”) (CNSX:PLNK.CN) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Carla Matheson as its Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, effective October 6, 2021.

“We are excited to have Carla join the team. She will be an asset for Plank as we continue to scale. She will also add value to our growing portfolio of b2b SaaS companies who can leverage her operational and venture financing expertise,” said Laurie Baggio, CEO of Plank.

Carla Matheson is a Canadian Certified Professional Accountant with 11 years of experience in a variety of industries, specializing in areas of Business Development, M&A, Financial Reporting, Assurance and Advisory. She has spent her career providing dynamic solutions on all aspects of finance, accounting and business-related issues for both public and private companies.

Carla was CFO of Tiny Capital for 4 years, and in that timeframe was responsible for the strategic oversight of the technology-heavy portfolio. This oversight included on-boarding new acquisitions, development of core financial and operational processes as the primary point of contact for portfolio CEOs experiencing periods of high growth.

Throughout her career, Carla has been on both buy- and sell-sides having closed 30+ majority acquisitions, 50+ minority/venture type transactions, raised over $150M in capital via both debt and equity markets and deployed over $60M in capital.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Plank Ventures team,” stated Ms. Matheson. “Plank has a strong business model and strategy and I look forward to working with the leadership group to accelerate growth and deliver value to shareholders."

About Plank Ventures Ltd.

Plank is an investment company targeting investments and business opportunities in the technology arena, focusing on early-stage start-up companies that already have developed a customer and revenue base and were seeking funding for expansion.

