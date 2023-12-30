Planned 40-acre development outside DeLand heads to County Council for vote

A proposal to build 240 multifamily housing units and more than 75,000 square feet of commercial space just outside of DeLand that has raised concerns about traffic is heading to the Volusia County Council for a vote.

The proposed development would be located at 2001 E. New York Avenue on about 40 acres at the northwest corner of State Road 44 (East New York Avenue) and Kepler Road in DeLand, where a Circle K store now operates.

A developer is asking Volusia County to rezone land at the northwest corner of Kepler Road and State Road 44 outside of DeLand to allow for 240 multifamily units and commercial development, such as a grocery store.

The Planning and Land Development Regulation Commission voted 5-1 on Oct. 19 to recommend that the County Council deny the land use and rezoning requests required to make the project possible.

Who is the developer?

Tampa-based Redstone Properties is the developer of what it is advertising as the East DeLand Marketplace. Multiple property owners are involved in the project: Frank Ford, Sarah Ford, Frank Ford Jr., Elizabeth Ford Williams, Albin Hagstrom & Son Inc., Kaden A. and Stacia L. Schoenwetter and Circle K Stores.

To make the mixed-use development possible, the developer is asking for a zoning change from "urban low density" to "commercial and urban high intensity."

The developer is also asking for the multiple parcels included in the land to be rezoned from several different classifications to "planned unit development."

The rezoning and land use change applications are scheduled for the Jan. 4 County Council meeting, but the applicant asked for the project to be moved to the Jan. 16 meeting.

The site has a DeLand address but is outside of the city limits in unincorporated Volusia County, so it's under the County Council's control.

What would be built?

The development would include "240 multifamily residential units, 75,612 square feet of retail uses, a 9,600 square-foot convenience store with 14 vehicle fueling stations and a car wash," according to county government documents.

It would include a grocery store, a fast-food restaurant and retail uses.

Plans call for Circle K to face S.R. 44 and allow the convenience store to connect to the sewer system instead of a septic tank, and develop land next to it.

A semitrailer turns onto State Road 44 at Kepler Road in DeLand on Friday afternoon. The Volusia County Council is expected to hear plans this month for a development that would bring 240 multifamily units and businesses near the Circle K.

Mark Watts, of the Cobb Cole law firm, which is representing the project, told the Planning and Land Development Regulation Commission in October that the project would meet a need in the area for housing and a new grocery store, according to meeting minutes.

Reached via email, Watts wrote that the 240 units are planned as market-rate apartments and, possibly, townhomes. He declined to name the grocery store owner.

He believes the agreement would open the door for a variety of other uses that could go into the project ― such as auto shops, bars, laundromats, libraries, liquor stores, medical clinics, museums, nightclubs, theaters, veterinary clinics and more.

"The list of uses is intended to provide flexibility for the ultimate businesses that will locate on the parcels," Watts said.

What about traffic?

A draft traffic analysis showed that the rezoning could add about 13,504 vehicle trips a day to the area. The county will require further traffic impact analysis, Watts said.

Watts said the project will have to help pay for road improvements through impact fees or proportionate fair share payments.

Infrastructure changes are already planned near the project.

The Florida Department of Transportation will change S.R. 44 and Kepler Road from a signalized intersection to a roundabout. The project was in the design phase as of Sept. 1, according to the FDOT.

A bird's-eye view of the area a developer wants to rezone at the northwest corner of Kepler Road and State Road 44 in DeLand to build apartments or townhomes and commercial businesses.

Construction on the roundabout is expected to begin in 2024 and be finished before any part of the shopping center is up and running, Watts said.

If approved, work on the development would begin by 2026, according to meeting minutes from the Planning and Land Development Regulation Commission.

About 10 acres of wetlands and surface waters are on the western side of the site and will be put in a conservation easement.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: DeLand could get 240 more housing units ― and a lot more traffic