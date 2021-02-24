A planned bridge to better link two Miami-Dade suburbs is instead driving them apart

Samantha J. Gross

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Michelle Craven would load her three children into her car and begin the 3.3-mile trek north from Cutler Bay to Palmetto Bay, where they would go to school and daycare.

Every day, she took a different route. She plugged her destination into an app like Waze or Google Maps, weaving through neighborhoods to avoid the traffic that for years has backed up on 87th Avenue before the Cutler Drain canal, which cuts the road in two and forces drivers to navigate around it. If she took the most direct route, the short distance could take 30 minutes to traverse.

Craven, 40, is among hundreds of drivers now advocating for a solution to their traffic woes.

“We’re just drowning in traffic down here,” she said

Miami-Dade County’s answer to the problem — eased temporarily by the pandemic — is to build a bridge that would extend Southwest 87th Avenue over the canal. The proposal, which has been hot-and-cold for years, was suddenly resurfaced this month by newly appointed County Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins and advanced by county commissioners, who set aside more than $3 million for the project and directed the county mayor to do whatever it takes to get it built.

To try and build support for the idea, Cohen Higgins called for a joint committee of residents from the two communities to consider the county’s plan.

But the proposal to better connect Palmetto Bay and Cutler Bay is instead driving them apart.

Meetings of the “Community Connectivity Council” devolved into arguing and finger-pointing and eventually fell apart entirely, with Palmetto Bay’s mayor pulling the community’s committee members on Monday before the county could even present its plans.

“We already are divided by a canal. It’s a divided community,” said Cutler Bay Mayor Timothy Meerbott, who supports the bridge. “I think the county made a mistake of politics getting involved instead of letting the engineers do their job. You let politics get involved, and you’re going to have a fight.”

File art of Southwest 87th Avenue along 164th Street in Palmetto Bay. A proposal to ease congestion by building a bridge over the Cutler Drain canal is creating friction.
File art of Southwest 87th Avenue along 164th Street in Palmetto Bay. A proposal to ease congestion by building a bridge over the Cutler Drain canal is creating friction.

For Cohen Higgins, who voiced support for the bridge before county commissioners appointed her to the seat to fill the position vacated by now-Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, the situation is her first political imbroglio. In a statement to the Herald, she called the ruckus an “effort to block the hardworking residents of South Dade from obtaining the essential connectivity needed for real traffic solutions.”

“I cannot allow critical traffic relief to be derailed, once again,” said Cohen Higgins, referring to the decision by Palmetto Bay’s mayor to pull out of the joint committee.

The proposal

A source of tension dating back to 2017, the proposed 87th Avenue bridge became a political food fight once again when Cohen Higgins introduced the item the night before a commission meeting early this month.

The bridge project would extend Southwest 87th Avenue from SW 164th Street to SW 163rd Terrace, crossing over the C-100 canal in Palmetto Bay about one mile north of the boundary between the two communities.

The proposal is especially popular among commuters coming from the south, who are forced to find detours when they hit the canal. But it is also favored by some Palmetto Bay residents like Bob Buzzelli, who says his neighborhood east of Southwest 87th Avenue becomes “ground zero” for the area’s traffic problems as drivers in search of detours turn down residential streets not designed for heavy traffic.

“We are the neighborhood that has suffered greatly,” Buzzelli said, recalling that before the pandemic, his neighbors couldn’t get out of their own driveways in the morning due to the heavy traffic.

The bridge project was first recommended as part of a 2014 study conducted by the county’s Transportation Planning Organization, or TPO, to focus on providing missing links throughout the county’s network of roads.

The study showed the bridge would reduce traffic anywhere from 10% to 40%, as well as shrink morning and afternoon peak times by as much as an hour and a half. But the project stalled in January 2018 when the TPO voted unanimously to kill the bridge, which did not have the support of Levine Cava, at the time the area’s county commissioner. Levine Cava resigned from the seat last year when she ran for mayor, and Cohen Higgins was appointed to take her place in December.

Now that the bridge is back on the table, the arguments are split almost identically to the way they were two years ago, with residents south of the canal in Cutler Bay in favor and residents north of the canal in Palmetto Bay in opposition.

Palmetto Bay pushback

Palmetto Bay Mayor Karyn Cunningham says she was caught off guard with the short notice of the resolution, and called a special council meeting to discuss the resolution and take public comment, much of which was overwhelmingly negative.

She is vehemently opposed to the project, arguing that even if it were to help the flow of traffic, it would only be a temporary fix to a growing problem. The council approved a resolution earlier this month to oppose the bridge and urge Levine Cava to veto the item and start what is known as a “conflict resolution” process before legal action may be taken.

Cunningham, who made a video about her disdain for the bridge, has also sent out emails to residents stating her opinions. She said she would rather see a more comprehensive plan for the region that would alleviate traffic congestion

“For me, the juice is not worth the squeeze,” she said.

A Community Connectivity Council divided

While Levine Cava urged a delayed vote, she declined to veto the Cohen Higgins legislation, allowing the controversy to move to the TPO, a countywide transportation board made up of the entire county commission and a mix of city representatives..

In an attempt to calm residents and give them a voice, Cohen Higgins requested that four residents from each municipality be chosen to form a “Community Connectivity Committee,” which was tasked with meeting four times to discuss the bridge project and ultimately providing a report to the TPO with a list of pros and cons.

At the meetings, residents from both municipalities shared their thoughts — not always peacefully — from the dais at Palmetto Bay Village Hall. The meetings often involved yelling matches among the heated members, confusion about how to conduct public meetings and long extensions of meeting time due to the time spent bickering over rules.

The underlying tension has remained: Many people in Palmetto Bay believe the bridge would turn Cutler Bay’s traffic problem into their traffic problem, in part because even if the county connects 87th Avenue over the Cutler Drain, the street dead-ends again near Palmetto Bay’s northern boundary.

“I don’t understand how you can solve a problem by introducing a whole new level of cut-through streets to cut through,” said one Palmetto Bay member, AlJohn Farquharson, who also ran for Palmetto Bay village council last year.

After two meetings, Cunningham pulled the four Palmetto Bay residents from the committee and announced she would be forming her own committee to submit their recommendations, with all members against the bridge. The announcement came two hours after Cohen Higgins’ office sent a memo announcing that various county transportation experts would be presenting to the committee and answering questions.

The new Palmetto Bay committee meets Wednesday. On Thursday, the Cutler Bay town council is expected to pass a resolution in support of the bridge and will host the Community Connectivity Committee, sans the Palmetto Bay residents.

Meerbott, the mayor of Cutler Bay, said his community knows the bridge is not a total solution to the traffic problems plaguing south Miami-Dade county, a region facing rapid growth without expansion of mass transit. However, he says the bridge would help “hardworking, blue-collar people” commute to work.

Meerbott said the real problem with the bridge debate is not the logistics of the bridge itself, but the politics surrounding the issue. And while the mayors disagree on the issue fundamentally, they both agree the debate has gotten a touch out of hand. That’s why Cunningham pulled her residents off the joint committee, she said.

“I can’t have a barnyard brawl in my house,” Cunningham said.

But Meerbott said the bridge doesn’t have to be so divisive.

“The bridge is not going to be the magical fix,” he said. “But it’s going to help.”

Recommended Stories

  • The Brink's Co (BCO) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

    BCO earnings call for the period ending December 31, 2020.

  • Lowe’s sales surge, profit nearly doubles

    Americans staying indoors just keep spending on their homes. One day after Home Depot reported strong quarterly results, smaller rival Lowe’s numbers showed even faster sales growth. Quarterly same-store sales rose 28.1%, crushing analysts estimates and surpassing Home Depot’s nearly 25% gain. Lowe’s profit nearly doubled to $978 million. Americans unable to spend on travel or leisure activities have put more money into remodeling and repairing their homes, and that has made Lowe’s and Home Depot among the biggest winners in the retail sector. But the rollout of vaccines and the hopes of a return to normalcy have raised expectations that sales growth will slow this year. Like Home Depot, Lowe’s stayed away from providing a specific forecast. It reiterated the outlook it issued in December. Even with a “robust” year, it sees demand falling 5% to 7%. But Lowe’s said it expects to outperform the home improvement market and gain share. Lowe’s shares fell in early trading Wednesday.

  • Lowe's backs 2021 slowdown forecast after riding home improvement boom

    Lowe's Cos Inc on Wednesday backed its expectations for a sales decline in 2021, even after reporting a blow-out fourth quarter by riding on a sustained boom in demand from people sprucing up their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. The home improvement chain and larger rival Home Depot Inc were among the biggest retail winners last year as Americans, who were forced to curtail their spending on travel and leisure activities, poured money into minor remodeling and repair works at their homes. Larger rival Home Depot reported a 24.5% gain on Tuesday.

  • Home Depot Sinks Almost 3% Despite Q4 Beat

    Home Depot (NYSE: HD) reported its latest quarterly figures this morning, and investors reacted by trading down the stock. Home Depot did not proffer any guidance, writing that for this year, "Given the uncertainty related to the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its influence on the consumer, the Company believes it is limited in its ability to forecast demand." As was the case in previous quarters, Home Depot continued to benefit from a customer base that is effectively trapped at home much of the time.

  • 2 Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever

    Home Depot, on the other hand, is the leading home-improvement retailer in the U.S., and our homes are going to require maintenance and repairs for as long as we live in them. The coronavirus pandemic is forcing Disney to operate its theme parks at reduced capacity. Regardless of the time until there is a return to normal, Disney's attractions should pick up right where they left off.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Double Your Money

    Revenue growth is one of the most important factors in determining the long-term performance of a stock. In my experience, businesses that deliver consistently strong revenue growth tend to outperform their peers, creating greater wealth for shareholders. CrowdStrike protects its clients and their data from hackers.

  • Hyundai launches 'Ioniq 5' in ambitious EV push

    Hyundai has launched the first in a planned family of electric vehicles.The new Ioniq 5 midsize crossover is the linchpin of the company’s long-term goal –to rank 3rd among the world’s electric vehicle makers by 2025.The Ioniq 5 will have a maximum driving range of about 298 miles,up 20% from the Kona EV - which previously had the longest range among Hyundai’s EV lineup.The company says the model is based on a new electric vehicle-only platformthat uses its own battery module technology and requires fewer components than Hyundai’s existing electric cars, enabling faster production at lower cost.It will offer two battery pack options - 58-kilowatt-hour (kWh) or 72.6 kWh. Hyundai said in a statement that the Ioniq 5 will be available in selected regions starting in the first half of 2021.The company is targeting sales of 100,000 units globally in 2022 across Europe, North America and South Korea.The automaker did not disclose the price of the new model, but Hyundai Motor Europe President Michael Cole said in Europe it would start at about $51,000 before government incentives.The launch of Ioniq 5 is part of Hyundai’s long-term goal to capture 10% of global EV sales by 2025.Together with its sister company Kia Corp, Hyundai aims to sell 1 million EVs in 2025 alone.Hyundai Motor President Chang Jae-hoon said, “We expect this year’s global EV demand will increase more than 30% versus last year.”

  • Ahmaud Arbery's mother reflects on her son's death one year after he was killed while jogging

    "I was in a state of just being numb. And as the days have passed, the numbness has left, and I'm really - it's very painful," Cooper-Jones said.

  • Mitch McConnell blocked Merrick Garland for Supreme Court, but backs his AG nomination

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell will support Merrick Garland's nomination. He maintains a block of Garland for the high court wasn't personal.

  • North Korea hacked Pfizer because it wants to sell bootleg COVID vaccines on the international black market, sources say

    North Korea is well-practiced at drug smuggling and hacking, and needs as much foreign currency as it can get.

  • FDA confirms Johnson & Johnson vaccine prevented all deaths and hospitalizations in trial

    The United States could be days away from getting a third COVID-19 vaccine. A Food and Drug Administration review has confirmed that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, which only requires a single shot, is safe and effective, meaning it could be authorized for emergency approval "as soon as this weekend," The Washington Post reports. The FDA review showed the vaccine was 66 percent effective at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19 in a large clinical trial, though it was 85 percent effective at preventing severe illness. As Johnson & Johnson previously announced, the vaccine also "demonstrated complete protection against COVID-related hospitalization and death, 28 days post-vaccination." That, University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry's Nancy M. Bennett told the Post, is "really what's important." The Johnson & Johnson vaccine comes with the key benefit of only requiring one dose, as opposed to two doses for both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that were previously authorized for emergency approval in the United States. Plus, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can also be stored for three months in a refrigerator, rather than having to be kept frozen, The Associated Press notes. A committee is set to meet Friday to consider whether the FDA should authorize the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for emergency approval. The company says that should the FDA do so, it expects to begin shipping the vaccine immediately and "deliver enough single-doses by the end of March to enable the vaccination of more than 20 million Americans." More stories from theweek.comThe MyPillow guy might be Trump's ultimate chumpThe 'most encouraging' aspect of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine may be its effectiveness in South Africa, BrazilLate night hosts laugh at Rudy Giuliani literally running from his $1.3 billion lawsuit, tie in CPAC

  • Oprah Winfrey’s Interview With Meghan Markle and Harry Will ‘Shine a Light on What They Have Been Through’

    WPA PoolBuckle up, Ma’am.Warning signs are flashing that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey may involve the casting of several royal personages under one’s bus.Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Be Stripped of All Remaining Royal Patronages as Palace Braces for OprahCourtiers and other royal hangers-on are said to have lived in fear of an Oprah interview ever since Winfrey was seated in pride of place at Meghan and Harry’s 2018 wedding, and now many believe their worst nightmares are coming true.British newspapers this weekend were full of stories in which sources advised the royals to “hide behind the sofa” when the show screened, and now sources in Meghan’s camp appear to have briefed E! News that the couple will open up about the “tension” within the royal family in the “very candid” interview and that they will be “speaking their truth” during the highly anticipated CBS special on March 7.We think this means: yes, they are going to be dishing, just in a totally authentic way.Meghan’s camp is believed to have good contacts with E! due to both her previous career as an actress and her current role as a producer at Netflix, so their reports of what is in the interview should be taken seriously. “There is a lot of tension between them and the royal family,” the source described as “close to” the Sussexes says. Most observers of the past year of guerrilla warfare between Montecito and London would describe that as an almost regally-restrained description of the state of affairs.“The interview is going to shine a light on what they have been through.”Does this mean the interview will finally publicly see the airing of long-rumored complaints about the racism, sexism and snobbish contempt Meghan was subjected to?If so, ouch! While there have been no direct accusations of racist abuse of Meghan, the sympathetic biography of the couple, Finding Freedom, chronicled various micro-and-not-so-micro-aggressions.If Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Didn’t Dish in ‘Finding Freedom,’ Who Did?Meghan, for example, was said to have been left wondering “if there wasn’t a message being sent,” when Princess Michael wore a racially insensitive broach to the first big party that Meghan was invited to. She apologized but, the book noted, “Some aides questioned the sincerity of the princess’ apology.”The book’s co-author, Omid Scobie, who is of Iranian and British heritage, told an interviewer: “She was a biracial woman stepping into the House of Windsor. That was going to ruffle feathers. We only need look at the Duchess Difficult narrative. What is ‘difficult’? Difficult is pushy, aggressive. It’s all the things that we throw on Black women as a society regardless of what their actual personality is.”E’s source also says that the couple will talk about the pressure on their mental health when they were royals. This recalls both Meghan’s interview in Africa, when she said nobody had asked her how she was coping, and a key passage of the book which claimed that Prince Harry felt they were “at once used for their popularity, hounded by the press because of the public’s fascination with this new breed of royal couple, and disparaged back within the institution’s walls for being too sensitive and outspoken.”Meghan Markle Explains Famous ‘Not OK’ Interview: ‘I Was Tired’Harry likened the negotiations around his and Meghan’s royal exit to “standing in front of a firing squad,” the book claims.It will also be odd if Oprah does not invite Meghan to reflect at length on the detailed circumstances of her departure from the royal family. The book claimed that Meghan tearfully told a friend: “I gave up my entire life for this family. I was willing to do whatever it takes. But here we are. It’s very sad.”Another point of interest, of course, is the breakdown in the relationship between Harry and Prince William.E’s source says it’s “still a very tense situation,” adding that “Harry and William are on two different paths.”Robert Lacey, explored the deteriorating fraternal dynamic in his book, Battle of the Brothers.Lacey says that William was so angry with the way his brother announced his departure from the royal family that he refused to attend a lunch with him before a meeting at the queen’s country house, Sandringham to hash out the details of the exit.If Oprah can get the couple to lift the lid on all this and more, the interview may represent a damaging blow to the already badly tarnished image of the British Royals.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • California police filmed shooting man dead for jaywalking

    Attorney says fatal shooting would not have happened ‘if this was a white man’

  • Ted Cruz was filmed using his phone while a former police chief testified about violence at the Capitol

    Ted Cruz appeared distracted by his mobile phone while the former chief of Capitol police spoke about violent scenes at the January 6 riot.

  • One simple chart shows how well J&J's single-dose coronavirus vaccine works, with protection starting after 2 weeks

    The FDA says the shot is safe and effective, paving the way for it to become the third authorized vaccine in the US.

  • Missing California woman found dead below Grand Canyon lookout, officials say

    The body was found 300 feet below a popular overlook, park officials say.

  • Daniel Kaluuya said he wasn't invited to the 'Get Out' world premiere: 'that's the industry'

    Kaluuya said he was shooting "Black Panther" and even cleared his schedule to attend the premiere but no one invited him.

  • You can spread COVID-19 by talking in hair salons or during a massage - even while wearing a mask, research suggests

    Talking expels viral particles that gravity could carry from person to person. Employees standing or leaning over clients might infect them.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene faces a 'bloodbath' of a reelection race in 2022 - if she isn't expelled from Congress first, district organizers say

    The US representative in Georgia is up for reelection in 2022, and her recent actions have put her at odds with Democrats and Republicans alike.

  • Democrats want to enact a new stimulus package within weeks. Here's the possible calendar for passage of $1,400 direct payments.

    A top House Democrat said the Biden stimulus plan would receive a floor vote on Friday. Final passage of the rescue plan could occur in early March.