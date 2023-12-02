Planned Center Street homeless shelter not awarded state grant

Dec. 1—ROCHESTER — A

$10 million funding request to the state

for a new homeless shelter at the Residences at Old Town Hall was not awarded to Olmsted County.

The Minnesota Department of Human Services received 98 proposals totaling approximately $365 million in requests, according to a statement from Olmsted County. There was only about $100 million available to be awarded.

"Despite the unfavorable outcome, this setback does not signal the end of the road," Olmsted County Housing and Planning Director Dave Dunn said in a statement released after 5 p.m. Friday. "Olmsted County will continue exploring options and collaborating with community partners to enhance resources and services for people experiencing homelessness in our county."

The apartment complex at 607 E. Center St. was identified in September as the proposed site for a new Olmsted County Housing Stability Center.

The Olmsted County Housing and Rehabilitation Board approved an option to purchase the building for $5 million at that point, putting down $87,000 as a non-refundable fee to maintain purchase rights for six months.

Neighbors voiced concerns about the sudden announcement of the location,

which came less than a month before the county was required to submit its application for a portion of $100 million in shelter funds that were approved by the Minnesota Legislature this year.

The application required the county to identify a secured site for the proposed housing stability center, which was expected to provide nightly shelter, office space for services and affordable housing in the same building.

The Rochester Community Warming Center has been at capacity since Nov. 1, turning away three to five people nightly.

"Our shelters are at capacity," Olmsted County Board of Commissioners Chairman Gregg Wright said in Friday's statement. "Everyone deserves a safe space to rest their head at night, and we are committed to working with our community partners as we move forward with finding shelter and housing solutions."

The Community Warming Center, at 200 Fourth St. SE, provides emergency overnight shelter for adults. The Salvation Army's social services center, 115 First Ave. NE, will also serve as an

overflow shelter

from Dec. 1 through March 31.