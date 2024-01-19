Planned closures on S.R. 43 in Streetsboro delayed due to inclement weather this weekend

Inclement weather this weekend has delayed planned road closures in connection with the widening of State Route 43 around the Ohio Turnpike in Streetsboro. The orange line shows the project's approximately 4,000-foot length.

Planned closures as part of a State Route 43 widening project around the Ohio Turnpike in Streetsboro have been delayed due to inclement weather this weekend, the Ohio Department of Transportation has announced.

Closures are now scheduled as follows, weather permitting:

Between Pike Parkway and Gaynelle Avenue from 7 p.m. Jan. 26 to 6 a.m. Jan. 29.

Between Evergreen Drive and Shawnee Trail from 7 p.m. Feb. 2 to 6 a.m. Feb. 5.

The detour for both closures, which are for culvert replacements, will be State Route 82 to State Route 44 to State Route 303.

The $6.3 million widening of State Route 43 began in Fall 2022. The construction area runs from Evergreen Drive, about 1,600 feet south of the turnpike, to Frost Road, about 2,400 feet north of the turnpike. The work zone is an area where Route 43 was only two lanes.

The project includes the addition of a center turn lane, sidewalks and new storm drains and curbs. It is projected to be completed this summer.

The Akron Metropolitan Area Transportation Study is paying for 80% of the cost, while ODOT and the city each are paying 10%.

