In planned heist, thieves destroy credit union ATM in Athens, make off with $100,000

In an apparently well-planned heist, Athens-Clarke police said two men tore open an ATM in the drive-thru of the Georgia Federal Credit Union on Gaines School Road and made off with almost $100,000 in cash.

The crime occurred shortly after 2 a.m. Friday, according to police, who released the report Monday.

Police Lt. Shaun Barnett said Monday that detectives have not reported any new progress in identifying the thieves.

The report showed the alarm company was notified that the credit union’s burglar alarm activated at 2:02 a.m., and that police were called 15 minutes later. Officers arrived within two minutes to discover the damaged ATM and the thieves gone, according to the report.

Police found evidence that a vehicle was used to rip open and destroy the ATM, valued at $150,000.

Police viewed security-camera footage which showed two men arrive in a gray 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup, but the report does not explain how they used the vehicle to tear the ATM open, giving them access to the money.

The pickup was located across the street along Maison Drive, police said. The pickup, with chains and crowbars in the bed, was stolen the previous day in Gwinnett County, according to police.

The pickup was towed to the police station for a forensic examination.

Police said the thieves were wearing black face masks, dark hoodies, jogging pants, white shoes and latex gloves.

Police reported the suspects apparently left the crime scene in a SUV that was waiting for them along Maison Drive, where the pickup was abandoned.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Thieves tear open ATM at Athens federal credit union, steal $100,000