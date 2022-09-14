Planned military deployments to Ukraine are being cancelled en masse in Russia Ukrainian intelligence

Ukrainska Pravda
·2 min read

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA WEDNESDAY, 14 SEPTEMBER, 2022, 11:06

In Russia, planned deployments are being cancelled on a large scale due to the refusal of the military personnel to participate in hostilities in Ukraine.

Source: Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Quote: "Servicemen of the 5th separate tank brigade of the 36th army (Ulan-Ude, Russia), who write reports for dismissal due to the refusal to continue participating in hostilities in Ukraine, are dismissed from service without taking into account any benefits (years of service – one year for three, veteran status, etc.) The personnel of the brigade, who are in Ukraine, are granted leave exclusively due to family circumstances (death of close relatives)."

Details: At the same time, there is a catastrophic shortage of personnel in units participating in the war against Ukraine. The command of the occupying forces have been ordered to not carry out previously planned actions, to purposefully simplify the diagnoses of the wounded in hospitals and to offer the wounded a return to the war in Ukraine.

Doctors are "recommended" to give permission for planned surgical interventions only after the end of the "special operation" or with the permission of the patient's commander. According to intelligence information, there was a case of a serviceman with a ruptured eardrum and contusion being discharged from the hospital in 3 days with a diagnosis of otitis. He was refused surgery and advised "not to get a sore ear."

Ukrainian intelligence also reports that Russian occupation forces are trying to strengthen their presence in occupied Kherson with "available reserves" – Russia plans to redeploy 4 battalions of Kadyrovites [Chechen paramilitaries supporting the Russian Armed Forces], but these units are significantly understaffed. Most of the personnel are not Chechens, but mercenaries from the poorest regions of the Russian Federation.

