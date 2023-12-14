Planned Mitchell low-income apartment complex receives $2M from state housing funds

Dec. 13—PIERRE — A Mitchell apartment complex receiving $2 million-plus in state funds highlights the nearly $30 million the South Dakota Housing Board of Commissioners has awarded to planned new construction multifamily housing, single-family housing, multifamily rehabilitation, and housing infrastructure.

The developments will receive $18.8 million in Housing Infrastructure Financing, $3.32 million in Housing Tax Credits, $4.49 million in HOME Investment Partnership Program funds, $859,000 in Housing Opportunity Funds and $2.29 million in Housing Trust Funds.

The 26 developments funded will provide South Dakotans with 127 newly constructed multifamily housing units, 25 newly constructed single-family housing units for rental, 72 rehabbed multifamily units and eight new single-family homes. In addition, the developments will provide infrastructure development for an estimated 2,815 single family lots and 1,449 multifamily units.

Most notably, the projects include more than $2 million in state funding for a proposed Copper Flats apartment complex in Mitchell on South Capital Street. Plans call for a three-story apartment building including 35 housing units for low-income individuals and families. The LLC's business address is located at 601 N. Main St. in Mitchell, which is the same address as the Mitchell Area Development Corporation.

"With the addition of Housing Infrastructure Financing Program, this was a record amount of funding awarded for affordable housing and will have a significant impact on South Dakota's housing landscape in the future," said Executive Director Chas Olson.

"The developments funded will result in over $116 million in total development costs, creating, preserving and strengthening South Dakota's affordable housing stock," said Scott Erickson, South Dakota Housing's board chairman. "The affordable housing units will help low-income families, elderly residents, and individuals with disabilities with an affordable place to call home."

Among the area projects selected include:

* Armour East Development, 1304 2nd Street, Armour; developer: City of Armour; $675,000 in HIFP General Grant Funds approved; the project consists of infrastructure development for 27 single-family lots.

* Kimball West curb and gutter projects, located on South Babcock Street.; West First, Second, Third St.; North Pazour Street and West Railroad Street in Kimball; developer: Kimball West LTD; $171,892 in HIFP General Grant Funds approved; the project consists of infrastructure development for 13 single-family lots.

* Copper Flats apartments; address TBD on South Capital Street, Mitchell; developer: Copper Flats, LLC; $648,000 ($5,313,600 in equity) in Housing Tax Credits approved; $1 million in HOME Funds approved: $1,000,000 and $600,000 in Housing Trust Funds approved; the new construction of a three-story apartment building containing 35 housing units for individuals and families at or below 60 percent of the area median income. There will be 10 one-bedroom units, 17 two-bedroom units, and eight three-bedroom units.