Planned Parenthood asks Michigan Supreme Court to reverse lower court's abortion decision

Planned Parenthood of Michigan wants the state's highest court to step in and reverse a ruling issued earlier this week by a lower court, which briefly allowed prosecutors to charge providers under a state law that criminalizes most abortions.

This is separate from a temporary restraining order issued by an Oakland County judge this week, which continues to prevent prosecutors from charging people using the law that bans all abortions except those performed to save the life of the pregnant person.

Vickie Edwards, 68, of Detroit raises her fist and chants as abortion-rights protesters march through downtown Detroit following a rally at the Theodore Levin Federal Court building in Detroit to protest against the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022. Edwards said, "I had to be here, I remember fighting for this in the 1970's."

But both were prompted by the same Michigan Court of Appeals ruling on Monday, which caused confusion and fear among proponents of legal access to abortion.

The request to the Michigan Supreme Court is the latest in a flurry of legal filings as supporters and opponents of abortion rights continue to battle over the controversial procedure following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and nullify its holding that there is a national right to abortion.

It's only the latest effort to push the state Supreme Court for an answer to a question that's driven substantial debate since Roe's reversal: does the Michigan Constitution guarantee the right to an abortion?

"First and foremost, abortion is still safe, legal, and available in Michigan," said Paula Thornton Greear, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Michigan, in a statement issued Thursday.

"This action is needed to further protect essential abortion care after a Monday decision by the Michigan Court of Appeals caused chaos and confusion for patients and providers in the state."

Planned Parenthood filed three requests: it wants the Michigan Supreme Court to accept its application to appeal the Court of Appeals order, to immediately consider its requests that the court temporarily bar the lower court's order from taking effect and to ultimately grant that request, known as a stay.

The Court of Appeals dismissed a case Monday brought by prosecutors from Kent and Jackson counties, where the conservative officials tried to overturn a ruling from a separate court that sought to prevent every local prosecutor from bringing criminal charges under the state's 1931 abortion.

But in dismissing that request, the court also found that the lower court's ruling didn't actually apply to any local prosecutors, deemed a victory for opponents of abortion rights.

Planned Parenthood noted a separate court order that largely prevents the Court of Appeals decision from taking effect in the 13 counties with an abortion clinic. But it argued there is still confusion and fear for residents in the rest of Michigan's counties, asking the Michigan Supreme Court to reverse the Court of Appeals decision.

"The Court of Appeals’ erroneous order will cause grave, widespread, and irreparable material injustice each day it remains uncorrected," part of the Planned Parenthood filings state.

"The uncertainty the Court of Appeals decision has created makes it impossible for Planned Parenthood and other providers throughout Michigan to provide abortion without the risk of criminal investigation and possibly even prosecution...In light of the Court of Appeals’s decision, many physicians may stop providing abortions altogether."

The emergency request is a bit irregular: Planned Parenthood isn't actually formally involved in the lawsuit brought by local prosecutors that prompted the Court of Appeals decision. Planned Parenthood acknowledges this, saying if the high court denies the request to appeal it wants the justices to also interpret the filing as a request to intervene in the Court of Appeals case.

That's one of several reasons why the Michigan Supreme Court shouldn't take it up, said David Kallman, a conservative attorney representing the Kent and Jackson county prosecutors.

"The parties with the right to appeal would be the prosecutors," Kallman said, noting his clients are pleased with the Court of Appeals decision.

"But I think all bets are off when it comes to this issue."

Kallman was still smarting a bit after he and his clients lost a ruling Wednesday in a separate, abortion-related lawsuit.

Earlier this year, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sued prosecutors in every Michigan county with an abortion clinic. After the Court of Appeals issued its ruling on Monday, Whitmer and her team asked the judge overseeing her abortion lawsuit to temporarily ban all of the prosecutors she sued from charging anyone under the abortion law.

Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Jacob J. Cunningham agreed, issuing a temporary restraining order late Monday. On Wednesday, he extended that order through Aug. 17, despite Kallman arguing the measure violated the rights of his clients.

The legal fights from Planned Parenthood and Whitmer are technically separate, but both ultimately want the Michigan Supreme Court to rule the 1931 abortion ban is unconstitutional and that the state Constitution guarantees the right to an abortion.

Whitmer's team filed a document late Wednesday with the state Supreme Court, in support of Planned Parenthood's request for the justices to intervene and overrule the Court of Appeal's decision.

"(The temporary restraining order) only governs the defendants in that case—thirteen prosecutors whose counties have standalone facilities that offer abortion care," Whitmer's team wrote.

"Not only does the threat of criminal prosecution hover over abortion care in the rest of Michigan’s 83 counties, the threats of prosecution from several of those covered counties have also caused massive confusion among healthcare professionals about whether caring for their patients could mean felony charges."

Whitmer also filed a separate request with the Michigan Supreme Court related to her own lawsuit, again asking it to immediately take up her case. While she's repeatedly asked the state's high court to take action on her case, and the justices have asked her team several clarifying questions, the Michigan Supreme Court has yet to formally announce whether it will hear her case.

Voters may make a decision this fall that lasts longer than any court ruling. An initiative to change the state Constitution so that it expressly protects abortion received a record amount of support. The state is reviewing the hundreds of thousands of signatures submitted with the initiative, and is set to determine by the end of August whether the question will appear on the ballot for the General Election.

