Planned Parenthood Lobbying Arm Touts ‘Abortion Rights’ Ice-Cream Truck Distributing Condoms

The president of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, the 501(c)(4) lobbying arm of the abortion behemoth, advertised an “abortion rights” ice-cream truck distributing condoms, which the organization stationed at a festival in Austin, Texas, late last week.

“Ice cream, you scream, we all scream for abortion rights!” Alexis McGill Johnson tweeted on Saturday. “Catch us around SXSW and stop by to grab some free Bans Off swag, condoms, and education on the cold hearted policies of the Texas legislature. #BansOffOurBodies #SXSW.”

Ice cream, you scream, we all scream for abortion rights! Catch us around SXSW and stop by to grab some free Bans Off swag, condoms, and education on the cold hearted policies of the Texas legislature. #BansOffOurBodies #SXSW pic.twitter.com/vGvF8WWg6r — Alexis McGill Johnson (@alexismcgill) March 12, 2022

The truck appears to be a form of protest against the recently enacted Texas law that prohibits abortions after a fetal heartbeat has been detected, which is usually around six weeks of pregnancy. Many comments under the social-media post expressed disgust over the “creepy” truck, with some suggesting it is repulsive to “sell abortion to kids.” The truck is plastered with pink and blue posters, which read, “Ice Cream You Scream: Abortion Rights for All,” “Ice Cream as Cold as Texas Politicians,” “Join the Fight to Defend Abortion Access,” and “#BANSOFFOURBODIES,” the photo shows.

Under the ice cream selections are pictures of colorful popsicles with descriptions of different types of condoms, such as “Ribbed,” “Glow in the Dark,” “Bubblegum,” “Ultra Thin,” “Studded,” and “Spidey.”

The law went into effect in September after the Supreme Court dismissed the opportunity to review it. However, the high court had allowed a legal challenge by abortion providers to proceed at the state level, until the Texas Supreme Court put an end to that litigation last week in ruling against the plaintiffs. The court’s decision is likely to result in the dismissal of their lawsuit. At the heart of the lawsuit, and the Supreme Court’s declining to consider the case, was the law’s somewhat novel and peculiar enforcement mechanism, which empowers private individuals rather than the state government to sue medical providers or any individual who performs, aids, or abets an abortion. Texas abortion providers are now likely to be deterred from violating the new law because of the extremely expensive litigation that would come with it.

While Planned Parenthood has loudly claimed that abortions make up only 3 percent of the women’s-health services it provides, it has recently resorted to theatrics, such as the Texas ice cream truck, that seem to tout abortion as a cause for celebration rather than a marginally used medical option.

