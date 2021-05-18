Planned Parenthood sues Texas city over abortion ban

FILE PHOTO: A patient from Texas holds a sonogram that she received at the Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport
Brad Brooks
·2 min read

By Brad Brooks

LUBBOCK, Texas (Reuters) - Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas has filed a lawsuit against the city of Lubbock over an abortion ban voters approved earlier this month.

Planned Parenthood says in the lawsuit that the "sanctuary city for the unborn" ordinance will infringe on women's constitutional right to seek an abortion. The lawsuit was filed on Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas.

The complaint came on the same day that the U.S. Supreme Court said it would take up a major challenge to the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. In that case, Mississippi seeks to revive a Republican-backed state law that bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

In Lubbock, voters on May 1 passed the ordinance banning abortion with nearly 63% of electors approving it.

The city, home to some 260,000 people, was the 25th such"sanctuary city" - all but two in Texas - to have bannedabortions in the last two years. The ban will take effect on June 1.

Planned Parenthood's lawsuit said that women's reproductive care needs are underserved in the Lubbock area. According to the lawsuit, Planned Parenthood has so far provided only medication abortions at a clinic it opened last year in Lubbock. The nearest Planned Parenthood clinic that provides a wider range of abortions is 300 miles away in Fort Worth, the lawsuit said.

The Lubbock ordinance bans abortion in all cases except whena woman's life is in danger. It also allows any private citizenof Texas and also the family member of any woman who has anabortion to sue the provider or anyone who assisted.

Abortion fights at the local level have heated up since theSupreme Court attained a 6-3 conservative majority under former President Donald Trump. If Roe v. Wade is overturned, abortion would be governed by state and local law.

The Texas legislature this month approved five bills restricting abortion - including one that would ban abortion as soon as a fetal heartbeat is detected, as early as six weeks in some pregnancies.

Governor Greg Abbott is expected to sign those bills into law in the coming days.

(Reporting by Brad Brooks; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Recommended Stories

  • 'Shared roots': West Virginia senators key to Biden agenda

    The two U.S. senators from West Virginia, Democrat Joe Manchin and Republican Shelley Moore Capito, grew up in politically prominent families and now find themselves playing central roles in President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plans. Manchin is a crucial 50th vote for Democrats on Biden’s sweeping proposals. Capito is the lead Republican negotiator on an alternative, meeting Tuesday with key Cabinet secretaries and White House officials coming to Capitol Hill.

  • Senate advances a rare bipartisan deal on countering China

    The nascent agreement, backed by President Joe Biden, is a bright spot for a chamber that has grown increasingly partisan in recent years.

  • Higher Corporate and Capital-Gains Taxes Won’t Hurt Stocks. Here’s What Could.

    Eight indicators that have a much better ability than tax hikes to forecast the stock market’s subsequent return.

  • Court orders Missouri to turn over records related to medical marijuana licenses

    A judge agrees with the California company that argued it needed more information to show it was wrongly denied two licenses.

  • 'I saw a massacre', says uncle of Gaza family of nine killed in Israeli airstrike

    When Abu Anas Al-Hadidi heard the bombs fall on Shati refugee camp, Gaza, he immediately feared for his nephews. He arrived at a scene of abject horror, where people were digging into the rubble with tools and their bare hands as they desperately tried to retrieve people from the wreckage. The house was destroyed, and all four of Mr Hadidi's nephews had been killed: Suhayb, Yehya, Abdel Rahman and Osama, who was just six years old. "I saw a massacre, I was shocked," Mr Hadidi told the Telegraph. "The dead were pulled from one room out of the rubble, it seems they had been staying together in the same room." As Mr Hadidi went to the morgue to identify the bodies, his brother stayed behind to help with the rescue efforts. Five other members of the Abu Huttub family, who were also in the house, had been killed, bringing the death toll of the extended family to nine. Alaa Abu Huttub, the house's owner, was still missing as of Monday night.

  • Conservatives push big issues to fore at Supreme Court

    A Trump-fortified conservative majority is making its presence felt at the Supreme Court by quickly wading into high-profile social issues that have been a goal of the right for decades. Now, with three appointees of former President Donald Trump on the nine-member court, longer-serving conservative Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas can cobble together five-justice majorities even without the vote of Chief Justice John Roberts. In the seven months since Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined the court, conservative majorities have issued a series of orders in favor of religious worshippers who had challenged restrictions imposed because of COVID-19.

  • How Kamala Harris became a victim of the barriers she broke

    Asian Americans celebrated Kamala Harris' win. But they also want more.

  • U.S. Supreme Court takes up major challenge to abortion rights

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to consider gutting the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide, taking up Mississippi's bid to revive a Republican-backed state law that bans the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy. In the Roe v. Wade decision, subsequently reaffirmed in 1992, the court said that states could not ban abortion before the viability of the fetus outside the womb, which is generally viewed by doctors as between 24 and 28 weeks. The Mississippi law would ban abortion much earlier than that.

  • Official: I-40 bridge could be closed for 'months'

    During a news conference in Memphis, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the two states, were working together to repair the I-40 bridge in a safe and timely manner, but the bridge could be closed for 'several months.' (May 18)

  • Go remains one of the best Tarantino imitations—especially during its detour to Vegas

    Watch This offers movie recommendations inspired by new releases, premieres, current events, or occasionally just our own inscrutable whims. This week: With Zack Snyder’s Army Of The Dead bringing zombies to the Vegas strip, we’re bringing Vegas to Watch This.

  • Norway's TIX hopes to shine a Eurovision light on neurodiversity

    Growing up, kids mocked his Tourette syndrome by calling him "Tics," but now a Norwegian pop star, one of the 39 acts vying for a place in the final of this year's Eurovision song contest, has taken the cruel taunt and turned into his stage name - TIX. "When you have Tourette's it's not that easy not to stand out because it's such a visible thing," TIX, whose real name is Andreas Haukeland, told Reuters Tuesday. Tourette syndrome is a neurological condition characterised by involuntary movements and tics.

  • Crime app mistakenly accuses wrong man of starting California wildfire

    “This was a mistake we are taking very seriously,” the company said.

  • Miss Mexico Andrea Meza talks winning Miss Universe, her software engineering degree and more

    The world finally has a new Miss Universe after the pageant was delayed for over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Miss Mexico Andrea Meza was crowned the winner at the show Sunday night. The ceremony took place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida and was hosted by former Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo and Mario Lopez.

  • Nick Jonas reveals details behind on-set accident and hospitalization

    Nick Jonas returned to The Voice for the live semi finals Monday night, following a reported on-set accident and subsequent hospitalization late Saturday night. While it isn't known what project Nick was working on, the youngest JoBro did reveal what injuries he sustained and how he did it, when he shared, "I'm feeling okay. I've been better, but I'm doing alright. Cracked rib from a spill on a bike and a few other bumps and bruises, but I just want to go ahead and say that in case I'm not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am." Jonas then joked, "Blake, please don't make me laugh too much, because it kind of hurts a lot." Blake Shelton replied, "You're just trying to get sympathy votes on the show." Viewers were glad that Nick's injury wasn't too bad, and some were even surprised that Jonas had been in such a serious accident. One person tweeted: "I didn’t even know the level of severity that Nick had injured himself. That could’ve been a whole lot worse. I’m so thankful you’re okay, @nickjonas!!" (@resendez_briana) Nick is set to host the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, so we're glad he is in good spirits and we're wishing him a speedy recovery.

  • Republicans to reportedly shift focus off Biden as they prepare for midterms

    In a departure from typical, "time-honored" strategy, Republicans are seemingly gearing up for a 2022 midterm election in which the Democratic president is not framed as the main villain, according to more than 25 GOP strategists and party officials interviewed by Politico. Instead, the GOP reportedly plans to group President Biden in with "more polarizing figures" — like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (R-N.Y.) This shift in game plan and messaging is attributed most notably to Biden's current classification as a "less-than-ideal foil," Politico writes. The right has long struggled to effectively demonize the president — throughout the election, attempts to "depict him as mentally unfit or corrupt" fell mostly "flat," Politico writes. Not to mention Biden is, well...a bit boring. "There are bigger bogeymen," said Republican strategist John Thomas, "We don't need [Biden] as our No. 1 foil" in 2022. Said another strategist to Politico: "It's less about vilifying one person." Notably, the president is already absent from ads seeking to attack "vulnerable" Senate Democrats, like Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.). The break in Obama and Trump era midterm strategy may also be indicative of a GOP "still preoccupied with their own intra-party skirmishes." Said Republican ad maker Fred Davis to Politico: "The main problem is it's Biden and the Democrats versus two Republican parties." There remains plenty of time for the president's reputation (and otherwise "sticky" approval rating) to deteriorate — but still, even the inevitable attacks on Biden himself are expected to focus more "on policy than personality." For now, the Republican party's reported disorganization and reluctance to "cast" the president as the "central character" should be considered a "rare bright spot" for Democrats in an "otherwise rough midterm landscape." Read more at Politico. More stories from theweek.comThe threat of civil war didn't end with the Trump presidency7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ouster'QAnon Shaman' lawyer issues shockingly offensive defense of client's role in Capitol riot

  • Men arrested over pro-Palestine convoy linked to previous anti-Semitic incident

    A pro-Palestine convoy car, from which activists chanted: "F--- the Jews, rape their daughters" was linked to another “anti-Semitic attack” hours before, it has emerged, as plans for another protest circulated online. On Sunday, activists protesting against Israel's attacks on Gaza drove in convoy through Jewish neighbourhoods in north-west London. The Metropolitan Police have since arrested and bailed four men in connection with a video which appeared to show anti-Semitic abuse being shouted through a megaphone from a car. On Monday, The Telegraph revealed that police forces in Manchester and Essex were also investigating separate reports of anti-Semitic incidents. The multiple investigations prompted the Community Security Trust (CST), a charity that protects British Jews from anti-Semitism and related threats, to warn that incidents of anti-Semitism in the UK would “continue, or indeed worsen”, until the conflict in the Middle East subsides.

  • LEADING OFF: Mets, Yankees having painful road trips

    Both teams from New York are away this week and each one is having a painful road trip. After arriving in Atlanta, the Mets placed outfielder Michael Conforto and second baseman Jeff McNeil on the 10-day injured list Monday with strained hamstrings. The two were hurt in Sunday’s loss at Tampa Bay.

  • On-duty police officer sexually assaulted by gas station manager, Georgia cops say

    “Due to the boldness” of the attack, police believe the manager has assaulted others in the past.

  • The Reagan Foundation demanded the 'Trump Train' bus remove an image of Ronald Reagan in a MAGA hat, according to a report

    A recent photo of the "Trump Train" showed a doctored image of Reagan in a red hat. The bus tours the US gathering support for Trump.

  • Liz Cheney says she won't vote for McCarthy for speaker if GOP wins House

    Former House Republican conference chair Rep. Liz Cheney told Politico she wouldn’t vote for Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for speaker next year if the GOP won back the House majority.Why it matters: Cheney has signaled she will continue to be a voice of opposition against Donald Trump and factions of her own party, including those like McCarthy who she believes have enabled the former president and his lies.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeCheney was ousted from leadership last week for voting to impeach Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection, and for continuing to criticizing his election lies in the months following.“I think that we've got to have leaders who lead based on principle, and that's not what we've seen from him,” Cheney said of McCarthy in an interview out Tuesday.Between the lines: Cheney's words highlight the broken relationship between she and McCarthy, as the pair have ended up on either side of a rift about whether Trump should be a leading voice in the party during his post-presidency.Cheney told NBC's "Today" after her ouster last week that McCarthy's visit to Mar-a-Lago to see Trump in the weeks following Jan. 6 was "really stunning."Axios previously reported that Cheney plans to run for re-election while painting her rift with her own party as more than just a squabble about her leadership position — but instead about truth and the soul of the GOP.Go deeper: Liz Cheney says she regrets voting for Trump in 2020More than 100 Republicans threaten to form 3rd party over Trump More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free