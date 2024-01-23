Planned power outage affects Bluefield, West Virginia residents

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A planned power outage will affect parts of Bluefield, West Virginia on Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

According to Appalachian Power’s power outage map, the power outage started at 8:26 a.m. and is estimated to end at 2:00 p.m.

The power outage will reportedly affect College Avenue, Maryland Avenue, and Lebanon Street.

Stick with 59News for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.