Planned S.R. 43 closure south of turnpike in Streetsboro this weekend delayed a week

The orange line shows the project area for the widening if State Route 43 in Streetsboro north and south of the Ohio Turnpike. A closure for a culvert replacement within the project area has been pushed back from this weekend to next.

A planned closure for a culvert replacement on State Route 43, south of the Ohio Turnpike, in Streetsboro this weekend has been delayed a week, the Ohio Department of Transportation has announced.

The closure between Evergreen Drive and Shawnee Trail will now be from 7 p.m. Feb. 16 to 6 a.m. Feb. 19. The detour will be State Route 82 to State Route 44 to State Route 303.

A reason for the closure has not been announced. The work was originally supposed to have been done in January, but has been subject to multiple delays, including due to inclement weather.

The culvert replacement is part of the $6.3-million State Route 43 widening project that began in fall 2022. The construction area runs from Evergreen Drive, about 1,600 feet south of the turnpike, to Frost Road, about 2,400 feet north of the turnpike. The work zone is an area where Route 43 was only two lanes.

The project includes the addition of a center turn lane, sidewalks and new storm drains and curbs. It is projected to be completed this summer.

The Akron Metropolitan Area Transportation Study is paying for 80% of the cost, while ODOT and the city each are paying 10%.

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Planned S.R. 43 closure in Streetsboro this weekend delayed a week