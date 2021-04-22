They planned a wedding at this lavish South Florida mansion. The owner had no idea

Madeleine Marr
·2 min read

This sounds like a plot for “Wedding Crashers: Florida Edition” sequel. But it’s not a movie, it’s real.

A South Florida couple loved a Southwest Ranches mansion so much they planned their wedding there for last weekend, the South Florida Sun Sentinel first reported. They sent the invites out and everything, telling friends and fam to come to their “dream home.”

Here’s the rub: The 16,300-square-foot retreat on 7.2 acres isn’t a wedding venue, and it’s certainly not for rent.

The mansion had indeed been for sale for some time, and apparently local lovebirds Courtney Wilson and Shenita Jones believed it was currently vacant. They reportedly asked the owner, IHOP franchise heir Nathan Finkel, to use it for their blessed event and he said no, according to the Sentinel.

That didn’t stop the couple from steaming ahead with their plans and trumpeting their nuptials, set for last weekend.

“It is our honor to welcome you into our dream home and estate, to share this special occasion with us,” said the invitation on wedding registry site Zola.com. “We are excited to celebrate our wedding night with you and look forward to a wonderful evening of celebration, exquisite feast and dancing at our Royal Extravaganza!! Seating is open for your convenience.”

Though the invite has now been scrubbed (as has the wedding), it reportedly said there was to be an afternoon ceremony on Saturday, April 17, and brunch on Sunday.

Record scratch.

The lavish home’s bona fide owner happened to be home that morning. Finkel called police after spotting strangers trying to get through the front gate.

According to a police report from the Davie Police Department provided to the Miami Herald Thursday, at around 8 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the massive home.

“Upon unit arrival, two individuals were trying to speak with the homeowner of 5550 Hancock Rd in regards to holding a wedding at the property,” said the report. “The homeowner did not wish to speak with the individuals and asked for them to leave. Our officers advised the individuals they needed to vacate the property and they did so without any incident.” No charges were filed.

We could see why the couple chose this place with a bowling alley, waterfall, tennis courts, movie theater, and even dance studio.

According to Zillow, the nine-bedroom, 15-bath property is currently under contract, but, this being South Florida, that could change in a New York minute. If the deal falls through, and the social-climbing pair could cough up roughly $5.7 million, they may be able to get another chance.

Recommended Stories

  • Bride stirs controversy after giving friend ‘unreasonable’ wedding day task: ‘You are being used’

    The friend asked that she be paid but the bride refused. The post Bride stirs controversy after giving friend ‘unreasonable’ wedding day task: ‘You are being used’ appeared first on In The Know.

  • Family makes ‘unsettling’ discovery after tearing out the carpet in new home: ‘[It was] covered for a reason’

    The discovery, shared to Reddit by a user named Yamaha234, is just the latest bizarre home feature to turn heads online.

  • Minutes into a 911 call a Florida driver realizes what smashed through her windshield

    “Something just came through the windshield and hit my mom in the head!” a woman cried out to a 911 dispatcher after she pulled over on Interstate 95 while driving to Daytona Beach on Wednesday.

  • North West's Pet Dragon Just Had a Kardashian-Level Photoshoot With Wigs & More

    Kim Kardashian posted hilarious images of North's bearded dragon Speed rocking insane fashions. See the wild pics.

  • 'Gator-wader jeans': Sophie Turner's 'questionable' date night look draws mixed reactions from fans

    The "Game of Thrones" star's fans didn't hold back.

  • Florida Cops Busted for Allegedly Issuing False Traffic Tickets to People They Never Pulled Over

    The officers have both been charged with multiple counts of official misconduct and falsifying public records after issuing dozens of allegedly fake tickets.

  • Katharine McPhee Shares Look at Her and David Foster's Son Rennie's Nursery: See the Photos!

    Katharine McPhee welcomed her first child with husband David Foster on Feb. 22

  • Inside Royal Family's Meetings to Repair Relationship With Prince Harry

    ET spoke with royal expert Katie Nicholl on the details behind Prince Harry’s possible reconciliation with the royal family. She also revealed if we can expect to see Meghan Markle visit the royal family in London for the unveiling of Princess Diana’s statue in July.

  • Prince William and Kate Middleton Almost Didn't Take Their Most Iconic Wedding Photograph

    Ahead of the couple's anniversary, Will and Kate's wedding photographer Hugo Burnand shares what it was like to document history.

  • Intruder claiming to be Prince Andrew's fiancée allowed into Royal Lodge

    Royal security is being reviewed after a "glamorous" intruder claiming to be "Irene Windsor" was waved into the Duke of York’s home and left to walk freely within the grounds. The smartly dressed woman was allowed through the security gates at Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park after telling officers she had a lunch date with Prince Andrew, 61, who was home at the time. The guards even paid her taxi fare, it is claimed. The woman spent 20 minutes wandering around the gardens at around 11am on Monday morning before entering the Grade II listed building. She was only apprehended when she asked a member of staff where to find the Duke. The Spanish national, who had flown in from Spain on Saturday, told police her name was Irene Windsor, that she was engaged to the Duke and that she lived there with him, according to the Sun. Maps of the Royal Lodge and other royal residences were reportedly found in the woman's handbag, as well as a cat-shaped self-defence key ring with two sharp prongs. Thames Valley Police confirmed they had been called to the property following reports of a female trespasser. The 43-year-old was arrested on suspicion of burglary and later sectioned under the Mental Health Act. The force said in a statement: "The investigation into the incident continues, but there was no risk to any individual on the site. Due to the female being sectioned, we will not be commenting further at this time." The Duke’s police protection was scaled back in 2019 when he was forced to step back from public duties following his Newsnight interview over the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. Although he still has Met Police personal protection, officers are no longer routinely armed. Private security at the Royal Lodge, where he lives with his former wife, the Duchess of York, is funded by the Privy Purse, the Queen's private income.

  • Candace Cameron Bure Says the Pandemic Was 'Great' for Her Marriage: 'We Got to Enjoy One Another'

    The actress has been married to former ice hockey player Valeri Bure since 1996

  • John Travolta’s Story of Dancing With Princess Diana Hints She Was Already in Distress

    Once upon a time, John Travolta attended a 1985 gala held by then-president Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan at the White House. On this dazzling night full of glamour and high profile attendees, Travolta got the opportunity to dance with Princess Diana in front of a crowd. As anyone in his shoes would, […]

  • Teenager sparks controversy with ‘entitled’ birthday party behavior: ’How was I supposed to know?’

    The teenager was upset her twin brother got special treatment on their birthday.

  • Our fast food chicken sandwich rankings, so far

    It has been two years since customers were first introduced to the Popeyes chicken sandwich. Since then, every other major chain in America has been scrambling to release its own version of the popular menu item—to varying degrees of success. To be clear, most fast food joints have been offering chicken-based sandwiches for decades, but many have stepped up their game since 2019 by focusing on four basic components: thick and juicy breaded chicken breast, pickles, mayo and/or spicy sauce, and a pillowy brioche bun. Judging on those attributes, The Takeout has reviewed the major players’ new chicken sandwiches one by one. Here are the rankings so far.

  • Florida will start school days with a moment of silence if DeSantis signs the bill

    Florida public school students might soon have a required moment of silence at the start of each day under a measure passed Thursday by the Florida Senate and headed to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk.

  • Bindi Irwin and her husband take baby Grace on a nature walk in new pic

    Get ready to say, "Aww!"

  • My coworker wants to sell her house as prices have skyrocketed. The co-signer on her mortgage demands 25%. Can she sell without his permission?

    ‘It seems this person is entitled to nothing, but as he was a co-signer of the loan, my friend is in a tough spot.’

  • Couple caught holding their wedding at empty $5.7m mansion they passed off as their own

    Couple meant to host ceremony at mansion followed by ‘red carpet cocktail hour’ and reception

  • Queen Elizabeth had a romantic birthday tradition with Prince Philip

    Throughout their long union, the Duke of Edinburgh always celebrated his bride’s big day in a sweet way.

  • Dashcam footage captures deadly pileup in whiteout conditions

    Wintry weather made a brutal return to a large swath of the United States this week, bringingsome cases of record cold and snow. In Wisconsin, heavy snow and near whiteout conditions caused a deadly highway pileup Wednesday that was caught on a dashcam camera. The deadly crash on Interstate 41 was part of a disastrous day of driving in snowy Wisconsin. All told, there more than 20 crashes throughout the state involving more than 80 vehicles and one fatality. On I-41 in Washington County, about 30 miles northwest of Milwaukee, nearly 50 vehicles were involved in a single pileup, which officials said claimed the life of a 37-year-old woman and sent multiple other motorists to the hospital. Footage from a vehicle dashcam captured the impossible driving conditions and some of the pileup's devastation, including the collision of a semi-truck and a snowplow. The video showed the moment the truck slammed into the plow, sending the snowplow toppling over on the highway's right shoulder and the trashed semi careening off the left side. The driver with the dashcam, identified as William Van Aacken, shared his horrifying recollection and video with WISN. "Visibility cut and then all the sudden I was seeing the semi in front of me and then you could see stuff in the ditch on the left and the ditch on the right and then just the unfolding of the semi hitting the dump truck in front of me," he said. According to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger, "The arrival of an unseasonably cold mass, coupled with some energy in the atmosphere, is what sparked these late-season snow showers and squalls." Dispatchers received emergency calls from motorists on the interstate early Wednesday afternoon for the major pileup. Heavy snow and freezing conditions were reported in the town of Polk, where the crash occurred. At the scene, Wisconsin State Patrol officers transported six injured individuals to hospitals for medical attention and confirmed the death of a 37-year-old woman. The woman, from Trenton, Tennessee, died from injuries sustained in one of the crashes, the state patrol said in a statement. I-40 was forced to close in both directions for more than nine hours due to the conditions and devastation. In the wake of the accidents and shutdowns, a total of 38 vehicles were damaged and more than 50 motorists were left stranded. Officials resorted to using a bus service to shuttle the shaken drivers to safety. Prior to the calls made for the deadly pileup in Polk, emergency calls were placed for multi-vehicle crashes near the town of Wayne just 15 minutes prior. "Near whiteout snow conditions will likely be a contributing factor in the investigations," the Washington County, Wisconsin, Sherrif's Office said in a Facebook post. In the neighboring Dodge County, 3.5 inches of snow were reported by the National Weather Service (NWS) Wednesday, with temperatures staying below freezing through the entire day. At the nearby West Bend Municipal Airport, reported visibility was most severely reduced in the late morning. Elsewhere in the country, the cold and snow was plenty disruptive and even delivered a record chill to several places across the Heartland. Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron stands in the cold and snow while manning his position in the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Denver. The Rockies won 6-3. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) In Denver, the high temperature topped out at 32 degrees, well below the 66-degree average high for April 21 in the Mile High City. More snow also fell there. Denver International Airport recorded another two inches of snow on Wednesday, pushing the seasonal total to 79.6 inches, eclipsing the 1991-1992 seasonal snow total of 79 inches and making 2020-2021 season the snowiest in the city since the 1983-1984 season when Denver tallied 80.9 inches, according to NWS records. The snow even interfered with the Major League Baseball game between the Colorado Rockies and the Houston Astros at Coors Field in Denver on Wednesday. The teams were seen on video playing through a steady snowfall, and some solid defensive plays were made despite the wintry conditions. The Rockies prevailed 6-3. The few fans who braved the brutal conditions were heavily bundled up, news photos showed. As the weather system spread eastward, it brought record cold for the date to many locations across the nation's midsection. The low temperature in Oklahoma City plunged to 29 degrees Wednesday, shattering the previous record for the day of 34 degrees, which had been reached three times previously - in 1893, 1927 and 1966. In Texas, Dallas saw the temperature bottom out at 35, easily breaking the previous record of 39 degrees for the date that had stood since 1918. Farther south in Texas, the mercury plummeted to 37 in Waco, annihilating the 43-degree record for the date that had stood for 111 years. No one, it seems, was spared the bone-chilling temperatures. Little Rock, Arkansas, also saw an old record for April 21 come tumbling down with the tumbling temps. The low of 35 broke the previous record of 39, which had been hit in 1936, 1953 and 1983. To the north and east, more snowfall records fell. In Buffalo, 3.1 inches of snow was measured on Wednesday, breaking the old record for the day of 1.3 inches that fell in 1934, according to the NWS. Not far away in Rochester, another snow record fell. The NWS reported that 2.8 inches of accumulation was measured, breaking the record of 1.5 inches for the date, which had stood since 1978. And AccuWeather forecasters warn that the uncomfortably cold temperatures are set to linger a little while longer across a wide stretch of the nation. Millions in and around urban areas from Kansas City to Chicago, down to Atlanta and up and down the I-95 corridor are expected to remain under frost and freeze threats through Friday morning and will see temperatures anywhere from 10 to 20 degrees below normal for this time of year. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.