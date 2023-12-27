If you’re planning to make a Christmas return you may want to prepare yourself

Tuesday is the day after Christmas, which means shoppers in Western Washington are making some returns. If you’re also thinking of returning some of your presents, you may be hit with a pricey proposition.

That’s because returns aren’t always free. A growing number of major retailers are now charging for return shipping.

The logistics company Narvar says 40% of companies are adding a fee, up from 31% last year. Even Amazon is charging $1 for packages taken to UPS.

The reason why? Expense.

Narvar estimates a $100 item could cost a retailer $32 to get back and resell, with transportation to the warehouse being the first major expense.

“And it arrives in the warehouse. It’s got to be scanned and put back in and made available to sell. And there’s labor involved with all of that,” said Chief Customer Officer at Narvar, Anisa Kumar.

You may be able to avoid the fee if you return a gift to a brick-and-mortar store.

Consumer Reports said most retailers allow returns until the end of January, but there are exceptions for electronics.

And of course, the most important thing to bring is a receipt to make sure you get back the value of your gift.