Planning Commission recommends approval of dorm housing for international workers at Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH — The Planning Commission on Wednesday recommended approval of dormitory-style housing at the Oceanfront for international workers with a temporary work/travel visa.

Sunsations Realty is applying for alternative compliance to zoning code to provide the lodging on the second floor of an existing commercial building at 2500 Atlantic Ave.

The City Council will vote on the matter soon.

More than 1,000 college students from other countries participate in the exchange visitor program to work in Virginia Beach’s resort area hotels and restaurants.

At Wednesday’s Planning Commission meeting, several commissioners asked Kyle Korte, the applicant’s attorney, for clarification about the residents’ living quarters, safety and transportation, including the amount of space for bike storage.

The proposal is calling for a total of 86 beds with eight beds in most rooms. Korte said they’re working with police on security measures and an on-site manager will be present 24 hours a day.

Commissioner Naomi Estaris said the project would likely set a precedent for future housing options in the resort area. She requested that a provision for additional bike storage be added to application.

“I want to know that we’re taking care of our people that we’re bringing here and helping support our tourism sector,” Estaris said.

