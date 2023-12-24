Planning commission recommends new poultry, swine farming rules

Dec. 24—The Dalton-Varnell-Whitfield County Planning Commission voted 4-0 on Monday to recommend an amendment to the unified zoning ordinance that would set new limits on commercial poultry and swine operations in the cities of Dalton and Varnell.

Commission Chairman Jim Lidderdale typically votes only if there is a tie.

The planning commission makes recommendations to the city councils of Dalton and Varnell and the county commissioners on rezoning requests.

Varnell City Attorney Terry Miller told commissioners the City Council requested the change. He said at a council meeting earlier this year a number of residents turned out. They had heard there was a possibility of a large poultry operation coming to Varnell. He said the city has several hundred acres of property zoned general agricultural where such an operation could be placed.

The proposed amendment says commercial poultry and swine farming shall be allowed within the city limits of Dalton and Varnell if the city council there grants a special use permit. It requires a minimum of 10 acres for such an operation.

The proposed amendment also says "increased building setbacks, buffers and other restrictions may result from the special use review. Existing conforming commercial poultry farming buildings may be replaced without the special use review as long as the replacement buildings follow all applicable building, fire and municipal codes as required."

Miller noted the proposed amendment would not ban commercial poultry and swine operations in Dalton and Varnell but would add another layer of scrutiny and review.

Whitfield County Board of Commissioners member John Thomas expressed concern about the proposed amendment.

"As an American, that is one of our most sacred rights, to do with our land what we want to do," he said.

The county commission tabled a vote on this amendment at its November meeting, with commissioners seeking more information.

Members of the planning commission and members of the Board of Commissioners had questions about the amendment's definition of commercial poultry and swine farming as "large-scale industrialized production."

The revised amendment says "The commercial production scale shall be reached if the facility is regulated by the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) and/or the EPA (the federal Environmental Protection Agency)."

Planning Commissioner Chris Shiflett said he thinks it is unlikely anyone would propose a commercial poultry or swine operation in the city of Dalton, so the amendment would affect only Varnell.

Planning Commissioner Jody McClurg said the amendment would just add "another level of checks" on such commercial farming operations.

The proposed amendment must be approved by the city councils of Dalton and Varnell and by the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners to go into effect.