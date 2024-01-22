Planning director hopes to have new comprehensive plan before commissioners this spring

As a new plan for managing growth and development progresses, Washington County's planning director says there's still time for residents to contribute comments and suggestions.

But preparation is in its final stages, and Planning Director Jill Baker told The Herald-Mail she hopes to have the finished draft of the nearly 400-page Comprehensive Plan 2040 before the county commissioners for their endorsement this spring.

Before that, however, the Washington County Planning Commission will host public hearings on the plan, she said.

County planners are currently working through comments they received online and at a series of public presentations last fall. They'll use them to tweak the plan, she said, before it is presented to the planning commission for hearings.

It's already been more than a year in the making, Baker said.

Here's what the plan looks like now

Planners developed the draft around eight goals:

Providing a diverse range of housing for citizens that promote sustainable, livable and affordable housing opportunities

Promoting a balanced and diversified economy

Providing a safe, efficient and interconnected multi-modal transportation system

Maintaining policies and strategies that direct growth to areas where the county can provide adequate infrastructure and community resources for existing and future development

Providing residents with a high quality of life through the impactful planning and delivery of fundamental community facilities and services

Enhancing the county’s rich historic and cultural heritage through land preservation and historic preservation efforts

Providing adequate protections for, and enhanced stewardship of, environmental resources and sensitive areas

Encouraging infill development and revitalization of existing communities using context-sensitive development strategies to maintain and enhance community character

The document contains a wealth of background information and lists recommendations in each of those areas. Those recommendations are designed to help frame land-use policies going forward, including a revision of the county's comprehensive zoning plan.

"We start with the very, very basic concept of urban versus rural," Baker said. "We have to accept the fact that development will occur; it has to occur. We're seeing that with the housing market right now. We have to have more houses. There's not enough houses out there for people. You know, you can forget the the affordability for a second; just having houses for people, period — we don't have enough.

"So you've you've got to balance how much land you want to give up and what cultural, historical and environmental resources that you are willing to compromise for, in order for development to happen."

But there are certain resources that should be protected, she said.

"We want to protect those resources that we have in our rural area because we are still an agrarian society in our county," she said. "We focus a lot on that."

And that means more compact development, she added, which means keeping development in the county's established urban growth area — mainly around the county's municipalities — "and to keep that growth area from increasing and encroaching upon those areas that we want to protect."

The compromise for protecting those areas could include denser housing in the future: more multi-family units, smaller lots.

"Single-family homes on a quarter-acre lot chew up a lot of land," she said. "And for all of the housing that we need for the future … you're going to be chewing up a lot more land and you're going to be losing a lot more farmland and you're going to be having a lot more issues with your environmental resources."

That's why the planners start with the urban-rural concept. "We want to keep that urban area as compact as we can so that we're not infringing upon those other areas," she said. Keeping new development in urban areas makes sense, she added, because that's where most of the infrastructure — roads, utilities, etc. — has already been established.

The comprehensive plan spends several chapters assessing growth, economic development, education, agriculture, infrastructure and other considerations before addressing the land use plan that will guide policy and zoning.

"The reason we laid the plan out as we did was to build up to the land use plan, so that as you're reading through the document, you understand each of the different kinds of we have to think about that the development impacts make, to build up to why and how we develop the land use plan," she said.

"I think generally people understand that; they just don't like the impacts of that. And I'll be honest … we all feel that way at some point."

Here's what people are saying so far

"I think to no one's surprise, the biggest thing we're hearing is about the warehouses," Baker said. "People are not happy about the warehouses. They don't want any more being put in. They feel like it's chewing up farmland … yes, it's farmland, but it was land that was already earmarked for development. People just don't realize it obviously until it comes into focus for you.

"We've had a lot of comments about environmental resources," she added. "Saving trees."

Traffic and taking care of roads and schools are concerns as well.

In a sense, the release of the comprehensive plan already has served one purpose.

"I think people are starting to understand how crucial especially the land use plan is," Baker said. "They're becoming more aware fo what we're trying to accomplish in terms of establishing where these land uses should go.

"Some of the properties that sit on the edge of the growth area, obviously, are paying very close attention because there are many areas where we are proposing to retract the growth area boundary because of resource issues" such as available water and sewer service, she said.

In fact, there's a whole chapter in the plan about water resources. But "the water resources section, I don't think people, the general lay people, understand," Baker said. "It is a very technical, very complicated issue to deal with."

There are state protocols and regulations. There are non-city residents who are customers of municipal water services. There are different opinions about how local governments should work together to provide those services. And there are capacity issues — just how much water is available?

"Everybody wants clean water," Baker said. "It's just the devil's in the details of how we get to that point."

What happens next?

Baker said the planning staff is still going through all the comments to prepare a summary for the planning commission. She anticipates workshop meetings with the planning commission in February and March to share the public's comments and make whatever changes the commission wants.

"We'll be working on that for the next several months," Baker said, "and then the planning commission will put that document out for public input."

So if you haven't had a chance to add your own, you still have a little time.

"I'm not asking people to read the entire document," Baker said. "It's over 300 pages. … But pay specific attention to the land-use plan. That's where the rubber meets the road."

Once the plan is adopted, she said, the planning department will immediately move into a comprehensive rezoning plan.

Both the comprehensive plan and the zoning ordinance can be amended even after they are adopted, she added.

She encouraged Washington County residents to keep following the plan and "continue to participate. Even if we don't do exactly what a specific person asks us to do, it doesn't go unheard. It's not being ignored."

Baker said she hears that some people say the county will do what it wants, regardless of their comments. But she insists that's not true.

"We do listen," she said. "We do hear you. But that doesn't mean we're going to agree on every point."

Washington County Comprehensive Plan 2040 is available at washco-md.net/planning-zoning/comp-plan-2040

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: County's new comprehensive plan is in final stages