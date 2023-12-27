Planning an event? Use the resources in Accessibility Library to make it more inclusive

The Akron-Summit County Public Library recently launched an accessibility library, a recourse center dedicated to enhancing accessibility at festivals, performances and community gatherings at no cost to users, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Akron, Ohio. People can check out up to three items at a time just like they would a library book.

Looking to plan an event? First consider a visit to the the Akron-Summit County Public Library location in downtown Akron for ideas on making the event more accessible and inclusive.

The Akron-Summit County Public Library — along with Advancing Independence Network, ArtsNow, Direction Home Akron Canton, and Summit DD — recently announced the opening of the Accessibility Library.

The Accessibility Library is a resource center dedicated to enhancing accessibility at festivals, performances, community gatherings and cultural shows. The library is provided at no cost.

"The Accessibility Library represents a notable step forward in fostering inclusivity at events throughout Summit County,” said Michelle Alleman, deputy director at Akron-Summit County Public Library. “The resources being brought together by our five organizations will collectively encourage participation in cultural events by individuals with disabilities throughout our community."

For details and to access the available resources, visit akronlibrary.org/accessibility-library.

Why was the Accessibility Library created?

The idea for the Accessibility Library was brought to life by artist and advocate for artists with disabilities, Alicia Hopkins, with the goal to revolutionize event and performance accessibility for nonprofit and community groups.

"People with disabilities need an opportunity to equal access to engage in arts and experiences,” said Alicia Hopkins, artist and founder of Arts Speaks, Audacity to Advocate. “As a disabled artist, I found that arts in Akron weren't accessible and I wanted to change that. I knew that with the help of an accessibility library events could be inclusive and accessible in a way that opens doors for opportunities for people with disabilities and older adults to engage in the arts in all avenues."

What services are available?

The Accessibility Library offers an extensive range of assistive technology and support items that event organizers can borrow to ensure inclusivity and engagement for all attendees.

Items available for check out include:

Sensory travel kits.

Chair cushions and frames.

Table easels.

·Wheelchairs.

Noise-reduction headphones.

Tour guide voice audio transmission systems.

Wireless microphone systems.

Ten-person portable translation/tour guide systems.

Portable signage systems to identify accessible parking, entrances, and restrooms.

Portable pop-up sensory spaces.

Audio description devices.

The Accessibility Library also freeprovides planning guides for indoor and outdoor events, site and venue accessibility assessments, support videos for creating and using assistive gear, and a comprehensive catalog of available resources.

Need help planning? The Accessibility Library also can help with that

The Accessibility Library also provides support at all stages of planning an experience or event.

Event organizers can:

Download planning guides for both indoor and outdoor events.

Request support from partners in reviewing a site or venue and making recommendations on how to increase the enjoyment for all guests.

Access a library of instructional videos, designed to support event organizers and their teams in using or even creating supportive equipment and resources.

Review a catalog of physical items available to borrow from the Akron-Summit County Public Library's Main Library.

There also are sensory guides to help identify sensory stimuli that visitors are expected to experience during their visit, such as the level of sound, light, smell and touch, and the presence of sudden noises or flashing lights at festivals, performances, community gatherings, and shows.

“Summit DD envisions a community where people of all abilities feel included,” said Drew Williams, assistant superintendent of Summit DD. “Making that vision a reality starts with ensuring spaces and places across Summit County are accessible. With the launch of the Accessibility Library, there is now a community-based resource to support organizations who are committed to serving people of all abilities.”

