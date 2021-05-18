Planning rules must not 'rip the heart' out of rural communities, warn Tory MPs

New homes being built - Gareth Fuller /PA

The Government's planning rules must not "rip the heart" out of rural communities, Tory MPs have warned, as they said if done wrong it could cost the party votes.

During the final day of debating the Queen's speech, James Sunderland, the Conservative MP for Bracknell, urged for the building of "more affordable homes" to be done so in "areas that have the capacity to absorb it".

He said: "To put it bluntly, this cannot be at the expense of the quality of life that our constituents enjoy, notably in the South East, and it must not include building on green belt, eroding what is left of our open spaces or ripping the heart out of our rural communities."

Meanwhile, former Tory minister Crispin Blunt added that it was opposition to the planning proposals which led to the Conservatives losing overall control of many district and borough councils in the recent local elections.

Mr Blunt pointed to the Borough of Reigate and Banstead which "remains a district or borough council in Conservative control", as an example that "almost always, in all these cases, turns on people feeling disenfranchised and remote from the planning process".

He warned that "unless things change, it is only going to get worse" and that "the noise around the developer connection with the Conservative Party and the delivery of a developer-led system in house provision is going to haunt us in future if we do not address it".

The former Cabinet minister Dr Liam Fox added that the green belt's purpose was to "stop urban sprawl and to stop concreting over our countryside". He warned that "once it is gone it is gone forever".

"It is therefore our duty to protect it for future generations rather than giving in to short-term interests in one way or another," Dr Fox added.

He said that targets set by the Government "need to be netted off against other interests that the Government may have set out for example, green belt, for example, not wanting to build on floodplains, for example, not damaging our areas of outstanding natural beauty".

"They are difficult balances to get and they are always controversial in any one area," he said.

It comes after Robert Jenrick, the Housing Secretary, pledged to continue to protect the green belt, Conservation Areas and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Writing in Tuesday's Telegraph Mr Jenrick said: "We are also making high-quality design, and local views on beauty, central, so streets reflect the aesthetic preferences of local people", while also making it "easier for locals to influence plans for their area and have their say on the location and standard of new development".

Housing minister Chris Pincher said "more local people will be better engaged to have a say about the design of their neighbourhoods" under the planning proposals, and that "brick by brick, home by home, we will build back Britain better".

However, shadow housing secretary Lucy Powell said the planning bill was a "developers' charter", adding: "Millionaire developer donor mates dealt the winning hand, renters, leaseholders, first-time buyers and local communities dealt a busted flush."

She also called on ministers to set a "cast-iron deadline" of June 2022 to complete safety works in response to the cladding crisis.