Planning rules must not 'rip the heart' out of rural communities, warn Tory MPs

Danielle Sheridan
·3 min read
New homes being built&#xa0; - Gareth Fuller&#xa0;/PA
New homes being built - Gareth Fuller /PA

The Government's planning rules must not "rip the heart" out of rural communities, Tory MPs have warned, as they said if done wrong it could cost the party votes.

During the final day of debating the Queen's speech, James Sunderland, the Conservative MP for Bracknell, urged for the building of "more affordable homes" to be done so in "areas that have the capacity to absorb it".

He said: "To put it bluntly, this cannot be at the expense of the quality of life that our constituents enjoy, notably in the South East, and it must not include building on green belt, eroding what is left of our open spaces or ripping the heart out of our rural communities."

Meanwhile, former Tory minister Crispin Blunt added that it was opposition to the planning proposals which led to the Conservatives losing overall control of many district and borough councils in the recent local elections.

Mr Blunt pointed to the Borough of Reigate and Banstead which "remains a district or borough council in Conservative control", as an example that "almost always, in all these cases, turns on people feeling disenfranchised and remote from the planning process".

He warned that "unless things change, it is only going to get worse" and that "the noise around the developer connection with the Conservative Party and the delivery of a developer-led system in house provision is going to haunt us in future if we do not address it".

The former Cabinet minister Dr Liam Fox added that the green belt's purpose was to "stop urban sprawl and to stop concreting over our countryside". He warned that "once it is gone it is gone forever".

"It is therefore our duty to protect it for future generations rather than giving in to short-term interests in one way or another," Dr Fox added.

He said that targets set by the Government "need to be netted off against other interests that the Government may have set out for example, green belt, for example, not wanting to build on floodplains, for example, not damaging our areas of outstanding natural beauty".

"They are difficult balances to get and they are always controversial in any one area," he said.

It comes after Robert Jenrick, the Housing Secretary, pledged to continue to protect the green belt, Conservation Areas and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Writing in Tuesday's Telegraph Mr Jenrick said: "We are also making high-quality design, and local views on beauty, central, so streets reflect the aesthetic preferences of local people", while also making it "easier for locals to influence plans for their area and have their say on the location and standard of new development".

Housing minister Chris Pincher said "more local people will be better engaged to have a say about the design of their neighbourhoods" under the planning proposals, and that "brick by brick, home by home, we will build back Britain better".

However, shadow housing secretary Lucy Powell said the planning bill was a "developers' charter", adding: "Millionaire developer donor mates dealt the winning hand, renters, leaseholders, first-time buyers and local communities dealt a busted flush."

She also called on ministers to set a "cast-iron deadline" of June 2022 to complete safety works in response to the cladding crisis.

Recommended Stories

  • 'Skullduggery' political podcast: 'The Republican party’s civil war' (with Barbara Comstock) — May 15, 2021

    Former Congresswoman Barbara Comstock, R-Va., joins Michael Isikoff, Daniel Klaidman and Victoria Bassetti on this episode to discuss this internecine struggle in the GOP, as well as to give her take on the ostracization of Liz Cheney and coronation of Elise Stefanik, based on her personal relationships with both women. She details her vision for a reformed, policy-driven post-Trump Republican party. But is that what Republican voters want?

  • As Mask Mandates Lift, Morning News Returns to the Couch

    After months of six feet apart — or remote broadcast — TV morning anchors are finally able to sit side-by-side again.

  • Meet Dawn Porter, the controversial ex-lawyer directing Prince Harry’s mental health documentary

    Through the obligatory glossy filter and the rousing orchestral score of the trailer for The Me You Can’t See – a documentary series about the mental health crisis facing our post-pandemic world, jointly executive produced by Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey, which airs on Friday – emerges a precise and potentially)powerful idea: of the individual who stands up and speaks out. Individual names flash across the scene, and the camera settles on one face after another (some famous, some not), each preparing to break taboo and tell the story of their psychological pain. “To make the decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness” says Harry. “In today’s world more than ever, it is a sign of strength.” This is the signature of filmmaker Dawn Porter, the 51-year-old inde star who, alongside Amy and Diega Maradona director Asif Kapadia, is the creative force behind The Me You Can’t See. Known for her politically engaged, sometimes incendiary state-of-the-nation documentaries, she applies a particular ethical and artistic argument – that huge and profound social issues are best addressed via individual voices – to all her work. In 2020, she released both John Lewis: Good Trouble, about the civil rights activist and Georgia congressman who led the first of three Selma to Montgomery marches across the Edmund Pettus Bridge; and The Way I See It, about Pete Souza, the official White House photographer under President Obama, who has since become an outspoken online critic of President Trump. “Lately, I’ve been really interested in this question of ‘What makes people get up and do something?’” she said last year. “What gets you out of your chair and into the public space?” (Being the British prince who had the audacity to fall in love with a mixed race American actress is presumably a slightly unusual answer to that question).

  • Arson suspect arrested in wildfire burning in hills of western Los Angeles

    Helicopters dropped water on the fire while firefighters on the ground worked the steep hills where at least 1,325 acres (536 hectares) had burned near the Pacific Palisades and Topanga Canyon areas, officials said. Mandatory evacuations were ordered for an area near Topanga Canyon with other residents on standby to leave. Topanga Canyon is a remote, wooded community with some ranch homes about 20 miles (30 km) west of downtown Los Angeles, near the border with Malibu.

  • New York Mets' Kevin Pillar Suffers Nasal Fractures After 'Scary' 94-mph Fastball Hits His Face

    The MLB outfielder said after his hospitalization that it was a "scary moment" but that he was "doing fine"

  • Spanish study finds AstraZeneca vaccine followed by Pfizer dose is safe and effective

    MADRID (Reuters) -A Spanish study on mixing COVID-19 vaccines has found that giving a dose of Pfizer's drug to people who already received a first shot of AstraZeneca vaccine is highly safe and effective, preliminary results showed on Tuesday. The Combivacs study, run by Spain's state-backed Carlos III Health Institute, found the presence of IgG antibodies in the bloodstream was between 30 and 40 times higher in people who got the follow-up Pfizer shot than in a control group who only received one AstraZeneca dose.

  • Prosecutor says Andrew Brown Jr.'s death was 'justified'

    Pasquotank County, N.C., District Attorney Andrew Womble announced Tuesday that the fatal police shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. last month was "justified.”

  • 'Demand is going to remain pretty strong': Lending Tree CIO on the housing market

    Tendayi Kapfidze, Lending Tree Chief Economist joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss an outlook on the housing market.

  • Only half of Republican lawmakers in Congress say they’ve been vaccinated

    Marjorie Taylor Greene posts maskless selfie to ‘end the oppression’ and #FreeYourFace

  • Franklin Graham Gives Trump A Stark 2024 Reality Check

    The evangelical leader knocks Trump's age, health and diet -- all at the same time.

  • Prisons push Thailand's COVID-19 cases to new daily high

    Health authorities in Thailand reported 9,635 new coronavirus cases on Monday, doubling the previous daily record set last week. Over 70% of Monday’s increase -- 6,853 cases -- came from prisons. Thailand's confirmed case total rose to 111,082, of which almost three-quarters -- 82,219 __ have been recorded since the beginning of April this year, when a new wave of coronavirus infections began.

  • Missouri farmer killed two men over $215,000 cattle contract, federal prosecutors say

    Human remains were found by law enforcement on his 74-acre farm in 2019.

  • Colonial Pipeline plagued by new network outage as DarkSide hackers net $90 million in bitcoin from victims

    ‘Network issues’ are still impacting customers’ ability to access fuel shipments, two weeks after a cyber attack on the Colonial Pipeline

  • ‘We gotta stop Airbnb’: Internet shares horror stories of rising fees, filthy homes and scary hosts

    ‘The problem with #airbnb is that people are terrorists. Their homes are filthy and disgusting,’ says comedian Tim Dillon

  • Rashida Tlaib says Democrats tell her they support Palestine in secret because they’re scared of ‘intimidation’

    Progressive wing of party increasingly challenges traditional US stance towards Israel

  • A Tesla running on Autopilot smashed into a deputy's patrol vehicle in Washington state, police say, causing 'significant damage'

    The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office described the crash as a reminder that Autopilot "cannot be relied upon to get you safely" to your destination.

  • U.S. says China is resisting nuclear arms talks

    China is resisting bilateral talks with the United States on nuclear weapons, the U.S. disarmament ambassador told a U.N. conference on Tuesday, as Washington seeks to advance efforts to reduce nuclear arms stockpiles. "Despite the PRC's dramatic build-up of its nuclear arsenal, unfortunately it continues to resist discussing nuclear risk reduction bilaterally with the United States," said Robert Wood, referring to the People's Republic of China.

  • Coronavirus: Is the Indian variant in the US?

    What need you need to know about the ‘more transmissible’ variant of Covid in the US

  • Spanish study finds AstraZeneca vaccine followed by Pfizer dose is safe and effective

    MADRID (Reuters) -A Spanish study on mixing COVID-19 vaccines has found that giving a dose of Pfizer's drug to people who already received a first shot of AstraZeneca vaccine is highly safe and effective, preliminary results showed on Tuesday. The Combivacs study, run by Spain's state-backed Carlos III Health Institute, found the presence of IgG antibodies in the bloodstream was between 30 and 40 times higher in people who got the follow-up Pfizer shot than in a control group who only received one AstraZeneca dose.

  • Man charged with murder, tampering with body in wife's death

    A Colorado man arrested in the death of his wife who disappeared last year was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder and tampering with a human body, as well as other evidence in the case. According to a complaint filed by prosecutors, Barry Morphew, 53, is accused of killing his wife, Suzanne Morphew, sometime between May 9 and May 10, 2020. Prosecutors say Morphew tampered with her body around that time and tampered with other evidence in the case from last May through early March, about two months before he was arrested.