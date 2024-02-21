Planning for spring break 2024? Here's when Coastal Bend students are off school

Most Coastal Bend students can look forward to a break from school in March as spring break approaches.

When is Corpus Christi ISD's spring break?

Corpus Christi ISD's spring break is scheduled for Monday, March 11 through Friday, March 15.

For families in need of childcare, the Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department's After Hour Kid Power Program will be holding a Vacation Station Spring Break Camp for children ages 5 to 13.

The camp offers arts and crafts, sports and indoor and outdoor recreation activities. The CCISD camp will be held at Galvan Elementary School with breakfast, lunch and an afternoon snack provided daily.

The camp, which runs from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., costs $30 per child daily. Families can sign up online at https://cclatchkey.egdata.com/parent_login.cfm.

After spring break, the only holidays left in the school year are Good Friday on March 29, Easter Monday on April 1 and Memorial Day on Monday, May 27. The spring semester ends May 30.

When are spring holidays planned for other Coastal Bend K-12 students?

March 4-8

George West ISD — Spring break is preceded by fair week, Feb. 26-March 1.

March 11-15

Alice ISD

Agua Dulce ISD — The holiday is preceded by an early release on Friday, March 8. The district also has a staff development day Monday, March 18.

Aransas Pass ISD

Banquete ISD — The holiday is preceded by an early release on Friday, March 8.

Beeville ISD — The holiday is followed by a professional development day on Monday, March 18.

Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco ISD

Benavides ISD — The holiday is preceded by an early release day on Friday, March 8.

Bishop CISD

Calallen ISD — Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department will also offer a Vacation Station Spring Break camp at Calallen ISD's Wood River Elementary School from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The cost to attend is $20 per day.

Corpus Christi Montessori School

Diocese of Corpus Christi Catholic Schools

Driscoll ISD — The district's spring break will be followed by a week of tutorials from March 18-22 and a staff development day on Monday, March 25.

Dr. M. L. Garza-Gonzalez Charter School

Flour Bluff ISD — The holiday is preceded by a half-day Friday, March 8.

Freer ISD — Spring break begins March 8.

Gregory-Portland ISD

Ingleside ISD

Kenedy County-Wide Common School District

Kingsville ISD

La Gloria ISD

Mathis ISD — The holiday is preceded by a professional development day Friday, March 8.

McMullen County ISD — The holiday is preceded by an early release day Friday, March 8.

Odem-Edroy ISD — The holiday is preceded by an early release day Friday, March 8.

Orange Grove ISD

Pettus ISD — The holiday is preceded and followed by staff work days on March 8 and March 18.

Port Aransas ISD

Premont ISD

Ramirez CSD

Ricardo ISD — The holiday is preceded by a staff development day Friday, March 8.

Riviera ISD

Robstown ISD

Rockport-Fulton ISD — The holiday is preceded by an early release day on Friday, March 8.

San Diego ISD

Seashore Learning Center

Sinton ISD — The holiday is preceded by an early release day on Friday, March 8.

Skidmore-Tynan ISD

St. Mary's Academy Charter School

Taft ISD — The holiday is preceded by a staff development day on Friday, March 8.

Tuloso-Midway ISD — The district has an intercession scheduled March 11-15.

West Oso ISD

April 1-5

London ISD — The district has an intersession scheduled for April 1-5.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: When to plan for spring break for Coastal Bend students