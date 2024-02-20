Planning a spring break getaway? Here are cheaper flights during JCPS break

Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) are gearing up for spring break in early April. According to the district calendar, spring break is from April 1-5, meaning families have from March 30 to April 7 for a much-needed getaway.

For those who might be looking to plan a fun spring break trip, and are doing so a little last minute, thoughts of expenses like airfares, transportation and lodging can be stressful. Not to mention costly.

To make things a bit easier for those in the planning process, here’s a list of cheap flights from the Louisville airport in early April.

Are flights and airfare expensive in April?

According to Cheap Air, January and February tend to be the cheapest months for flights, with July and November as the most expensive months to fly. During the springtime, the average airfare is $402, with the cheapest season being winter at $343.

According to Air Advisor, flight costs are expensive during April due to holiday celebrations such as spring break, where flight demand is high.

What flights are cheap from Louisville in early April?

According to KAYAK, a travel search engine, here are some of the cheapest flights from the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport for April 1-7:

SDF-MCO (Orlando, Florida): From $254.

SDF-ATL (Atlanta): From $274.

SDF-NYC (New York City): From $278.

SDF-XNA (Fayetteville, Arkansas): From $282.

SDF-PIT (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania): From $294.

SDF-EWR (Newark, New Jersey): From $299.

SDF-MEM (Memphis, Tennessee): From $300.

SDF-BNA (Nashville, Tennessee): From $303.

SDF-SAT (San Antonio, Texas): From $304.

SDF-CLT (Charlotte, North Carolina): From $308.

SDF-DFW (Dallas, Texas): From $311.

SDF-CHS (Charleston, South Carolina): From $314.

