Planning to travel for Thanksgiving in the Northeast? Watch the forecast

AccuWeather

With the clock ticking and many preparing to get a head start on travel ahead of Thanksgiving, AccuWeather forecasters are warning Americans may want to brace for delays and disruptions caused by the weather -- potentially triggering "a huge mess" -- as they head out on Thanksgiving journeys. Travel for Thanksgiving is expected to reach nearly pre-pandemic levels this year, according to AAA, and the repercussions of any storm that may develop in the days ahead of the holiday, AccuWeather forecas