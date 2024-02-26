Planning a trip to the LA Zoo soon? Beware of this fake ticket scam
Officials said they've been spotting fraudulent ads claiming to offer discounted general admission tickets.
Officials said they've been spotting fraudulent ads claiming to offer discounted general admission tickets.
The Lakers shot just eight free throw attempts in Sunday’s loss to the Suns, which matches a season low.
The Nuggets weathered a 23-point first half from Klay Thompson then rallied for a runaway win.
“I hope I get to finish there. I committed there. I wanted to be there. I want to be there.”
Lenovo announced several new laptops at MWC, including two T-series ThinkPads, a ThinkPad X12 detachable and a Thinkbook. These computers boast Core Ultra processors and a dedicated Microsoft Copilot key.
The Detroit defense and official scorer were in spring training form Sunday.
Nokia phone-maker HMD (or Human Mobile Devices) announced its official collaboration with Mattel at MWC. Its Barbie Flip Phone will be a feature phone and is set to be released this summer.
General Motors Co.’s Cruise autonomous driving unit is nearing the resumption of robotaxi testing in the coming weeks, with Houston and Dallas emerging as potential locations, following the grounding of its fleet last year.
Score steep savings on top brands like Apple, Cuisinart, iRobot and more.
Shared one fan: 'They are easy to move under and feel like sleeping in a cloud.'
Lightweight and flattering, more than 2,800 shoppers love this drapey and stylish in-between season accessory.
The nationwide housing affordability crisis drove creative solutions, bringing together seniors and families that need extra support and community.
Evict the grit with these simple yet great brushes.
The week's headlines, now in video form!
Here’s exactly how to cancel your Amazon Prime membership. We walk you through how to do it on a desktop computer and via the Amazon app.
"I will never not use that again," said the RHOBH star.
After promising to fix Gemini's image generation feature and then pausing it altogether, Google has published a blog post offering an explanation for why its technology overcorrected for diversity.
A court filing in the U.S. Department of Justice's case against Google over its alleged monopoly in the search market has revealed a few notable tidbits about the state of the search market competition, including the inner workings, revenue, and, in some cases, exit prices of would-be Google competitors, like DuckDuckGo and Neeva, the latter of which sold to Snowflake last year after pivoting to enterprise. Google's proposed "Findings of Fact" filing documents the history of search competition, including Google's own beginnings, its innovations, the competitive landscape, Google's search ads business, distribution agreements, and more.
A clerk for the New York County Supreme Court enters in the judgment for former President Donald Trump’s financial fraud trial and New York Attorney General Letitia James submits paperwork that starts a 30-day countdown until Trump is forced to begin paying off the $464,576,230 civil judgment against him.
Put this convenient gadget anywhere you have too many electronics and not enough outlets.
Stocks are stacking up gains again Nvidia results sparked a global rally that has the chipmaker eyeing a $2 trillion valuation.