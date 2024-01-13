Planning underway for April eclipse

Jan. 13—By BRIAN HAYTCHER

bhaytcher@starbeacon.com

In just under three months, Ohio will see its first total solar eclipse since 1806, and planning for the event is moving forward in a number of different ways.

The Ashtabula County Emergency Management Agency has been hosting conference calls with a number of agencies and groups. Ashtabula County EMA Director Mike Fitchet said the call went well.

"We've had some decent updates, there's more people slowly gathering more information," he said.

The National Weather Service has been on the two most recent calls to give participants historical weather data about the day of the eclipse.

"As it gets closer, they're going to have more detailed forecasting for the eighth," Fitchet said.

The Ashtabula County Convention and Visitors Bureau was also on the call, and offered information on the tourism situation, he said.

The EMA is currently compiling a map with as much information as possible to share with the state, Fitchet said.

"We did sit in on a couple other calls, one with the state of Ohio," he said. "They are in the process of doing some traffic modeling for those days." The data will be helpful for advance planning, he said.

"There's a lot of information out there from all kinds of different groups for different reasons," Fitchet said. "Obviously, it's a great revenue-generating time, with that many people coming into the county. They have to eat and get gas in things in the county."

Schools around the county have decided to close on the day of the eclipse, Fitchet said.

"If the traffic is a major issue, like it has been in other sites, they don't want their kids out in busses for hours, that can't get home," he said.

There are typically traffic issues around total solar eclipses.

"A lot more people on the roads, people that don't necessarily know the roads," Fitchet said. "With that, comes all those things, people have breakdowns, people have, unfortunately, probably some accidents, and it just ties things up, slows things down."

Weather could also impact the amount of people coming to Ashtabula County to view the eclipse.

"When we get closer, we'll know more about that, and that will dictate some of where people go," he said. "Regardless, we're in the middle of the full viewing area, so people are going to travel, if they don't stay here, they're going to travel through here to get to where their best viewing will be."

Stephanie Siegel, executive director of the Ashtabula County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said between 85 and 90 percent of the lodging in the county is booked.

"Our message to people is to come early and stay late, because we don't recommend traveling on that day," she said.

Several wineries are hosting an eclipse trail on the weekend before the event itself, Siegel said.

SPIRE Academy will be hosting a festival on April 8 for the eclipse, according to a press release from SPIRE.

The event will include eclipse glasses provided with ticket purchase, an appearance by Jungle Terry, a live DJ, and concessions and merchandise. Pre-sale tickets are $25, and $30 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at www.spireacademy.com/tickets/. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 8.

Siegel said the SPIRE event will be family-focused.

"They have activities and things going on for the kids and for families all day long, so you can go and kind of park yourself, not have to worry about driving around and fighting with traffic," she said.

Beaches are expected to be destinations for people to watch the eclipse, if the weather is cooperating, Siegel said.

"If the weather is cooperating, we've even heard in other communities about people paddling out in their kayaks, watching it in the water, things like that," she said.

Connie Naylor, executive director of the Conneaut Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the CCVB will be supporting area businesses and visitors to the community on the weekend of the eclipse.

"Many businesses in Conneaut are planning special menus, special drinks, at their places," she said.

The CCVB will be making up welcome bags that will be distributed to various CVB members, Naylor said. The bags will include maps of the city, bookmarks and a Conneaut postcard from the CCVB, along with any promotional items from members. Naylor hopes the ACCVB and Ohio travel guides will be printed in time to be included in the bags, as well.

"We're not sure how many bags, but it will be several hundred," she said.

The CCVB is also ordering Conneaut-branded eclipse glasses, she said.

"Our goal is always to get visitors to return," Naylor said.

The eclipse will start at about 2 p.m., with totality beginning at around 3:15 p.m., according to information from NASA. The eclipse will peak at around 3:17, and end at around 4:30 p.m.

The Ohio EMA warns against looking directly at the sun during the eclipse without proper eye protection, except during the period of totality, when the moon completely blocks the sun. The eclipse should also not be viewed through a camera lens, binoculars or telescope without a securely-fitted solar filter.