Planning underway for third phase of Niagara Scenic Parkway removal

Jan. 5—An analysis of the work involved in completing the third phase of Niagara Scenic Parkway removal is now underway, according to the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

This phase involves removing a six-mile stretch of the roadway between Findlay Drive in Niagara Falls to Center Street in Lewiston.

The scoping process will be led by Colliers Engineering & Design, who merged with the Rochester-based Bergmann & Associates.

The entire scoping and preliminary design process is planned to finish by Aug. 2025.

State Parks worked with the State Department of Transportation, Empire State Development, and the New York Power Authority to remove three miles of the former Robert Moses Parkway over the past decade.

In August of 2022, the Niagara River Greenway Fund Standing Committee allocated $1.5 million for scoping work for the third phase of the removal project, which involved hiring consultants to create design concepts, get public input and make a project timeline.

The first phase was completed in 2018, with a mile-long segment along the Upper Niagara River and Niagara Falls State Park was removed and converted to a park road.

The second phase, from Main Street to Findlay Drive, saw the two-mile section between Main Street and Whirlpool State Park removed and replaced with walking trails and gorge overlooks. Whirlpool Street and part of Third Street were rebuilt as slower two-lane roads. This phase concluded in the fall of 2021.

The first public meeting for the third phase will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 6 at the Castellani Building at DeVeaux Woods State Park. An open house with project displays will start at that time with a formal presentation starting at 6:30 p.m.

Project information can be found at www.niagaraparkwayremoval.com.