Planning to visit Arizona? Keep these quirks in mind

Those visiting the Grand Canyon State might need a brief primer to help them better understand the place.

In Arizona:

The attorney general can chose which laws she wants to prosecute and which laws she wants to ignore.

A candidate for U.S. Senate can say absolutely anything she wants with absolutely no guarantee it is remotely true.

The governor can pretend she is doing something to protect the border by sending people there who have no authority to do anything.

A state university can lose $240 million and plan to make it up by not hiring any new employees.

If you see someone in shorts and a T-shirt, they are visitors.

If you see someone in a winter coat, they are locals.

Jake Byrne, Scottsdale

Colorado court gives Trump votes

My thanks to the ultra-liberal Colorado Supreme Court. You couldn’t have done a better job rallying more voters to Trump’s side than if you had tried.

Anybody, regardless of what side of the aisle they are on, knows that the U.S. Supreme Court is going to overturn this foolish and unconstitutional ruling.

Get back to us when Trump is actually convicted of anything.

Ken Doerfler, Glendale

Will other states please nix Trump?

Please, I’m begging that more states follow Colorado’s lead and keep Donald Trump’s name off the ballot for president.

The world doesn’t need four more years of Trump’s lies and shady business practices.

Darren Zizek, Phoenix

Voters, not judges, choose president

The recent decision to disqualify Donald Trump from the Colorado presidential primary ballot by a majority of the Colorado Supreme Court — all appointed by Democrats — will only embolden Trump and his legions of supporters.

This veiled attempt to decide who can and can’t run for president will never pass the smell test at the U.S. Supreme Court.

It will certainly add credence to the argument that Democrats will stop at nothing to derail Trump.

The fact that the word insurrection is used speaks to the weakness of the ruling, in that it is not one of the charges filed in the federal case.

Trump couldn’t ask for any better endorsement than the Colorado high court decision.

I am not a supporter of Trump, but I am part of the electorate that firmly believes voters should determine elections.

Not courts!

Louis Gardella, Sun City

Remember this about Trump, Jan. 6

Never forget, Donald Trump planned and plotted a coup for two months after the 2020 election. His final act was the Jan. 6 insurrection.

He refused to transition the office to President Biden, which put America in danger. He tried to throw out my vote and the votes of more than 81 million other Americans in his effort.

He rallied his mob to D.C. with it “will be wild.”

Trump is disqualified because he was part of the insurrection, and he provided aid and comfort to the mob of insurrectionists that day.

Joseph Zanzucchi, Phoenix

Biden has strong conservation record

Arizona’s rich and diverse landscapes, from the iconic Grand Canyon to the Sonoran Desert, are not only a source of pride for our state but symbols of patriotic pride for all Americans.

President Biden’s steadfast efforts to advance conservation initiatives in our state has not gone unnoticed by VoteVets Foundation, and we applaud his leadership in advancing a conservation agenda that reflects our values.

The president’s “30 by 30” initiative, which aims to conserve 30% of U.S. land and waters by 2030, is a bold step to safeguarding our natural heritage. It provides a framework for sustainable land management that benefits our natural resources and outdoor recreation.

If President Biden continues declaring new national monuments such as Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni – Ancestral Footprints of the Grand Canyon National Monument — he will stand as the greatest conservation president in modern American history.

Vet Voice Foundation is proud to stand in appreciation of President Biden’s environmental record, and look forward to him building upon these impressive policy successes.

Selina Cardenas-Lemley, Phoenix

The letter writer is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

