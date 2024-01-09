Planning to vote in Newark's mayoral election at the Free Library? Change of plans

Due to a power outage at the Newark Free Library, voters in the city's Second District will have to relocate to submit their ballot on Tuesday night.

The city of Newark sent a release that District 2 voters will vote at the Alder Creek Community Room located at 101 Terrace Drive rather than at the Newark Free Library.

Polls will remain open until 9 p.m. Tuesday for District 2 voters. All other polls will close at 8 p.m.

District 1: Wesleyan Church of Newark, 708 W. Church Road

District 2: Alder Creek Community Room, 101 Terrace Drive

District 3: Aetna Fire Station #7, 7 Thorn Lane

District 4: St. Thomas's Episcopal Church, 276 S. College Ave.

District 5: First Presbyterian Church, Memorial Hall, 292 W. Main St.

District 6: Alder Creek Community Room, 101 Terrace Drive

The election is to fill the Newark mayor’s position after Mayor Stu Markham announced his sudden resignation in September. The winner of the election will carry out the remainder of his term, which ends April 2025.

