Planning for worst can bring peace of mind for parents at any stage of family life

There are many joys to welcoming a new child into your family, especially when it is your first child. Parents must navigate raising their child, learning from all the ups and downs that they face. It is smart for parents to consider creating an estate plan in the event that one or both parents can no longer care for their child.

A thought that may cross a new parent’s mind: Who is going to take care of my child if I pass?

Creating an answer to this is by far one of the most useful aspects of creating an estate plan for any parent. Within your will you are able to designate who would become the legal guardian of your child and who will be the trustee in charge of your child’s finances before they turn 18. While both of these can be the same person, they are not required to be. Naming alternative options for each of these positions will only benefit the parents in the event that someone cannot fulfill their duties. Parents need to carefully consider who they trust to take care of their child and have a conversation with that person before adding it into a will.

Parents will also have to name an executor of the will. This person is trusted with ensuring that the estate is distributed in accordance with the wishes of the parents. This person can be a family member, friend, or an attorney.

To help ensure assets are inherited correctly and quickly, titling property jointly with a spouse and naming beneficiaries to financial accounts are necessary. By taking this step you no longer have to outline these details in your will for them to be distributed to the right people. Any wishes you have concerning the distribution of specific assets should be added into a will.

Other aspects of an estate plan that a parent should have are powers of attorney. By designating a financial and heath care power of attorney, parents are able to ensure that sound decisions can be made on their behalf in the event they are considered incapacitated by doctors.

An estate plan can help with a parent’s peace of mind for potential worst-case scenarios. Be sure to contact a trusted Florida estate planning attorney to make sure all of your documents are created in accordance with Florida law.

Stephen J. Lacey, JD, LLM, is a member of the law firm Lacey Lyons Rezanka. His practice areas focus on estate planning and probate.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Parents: Amid bests of raising kids, make sure to plan for worst, too