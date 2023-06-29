Plano man arrested after his wife’s body was found in Lake Lewisville, police say

The husband of a woman whose body was found in Lake Lewisville on Monday was arrested by the Plano Police Department, according to a report from Star-Telegram partner WFAA-TV.

Sarah Dudley, 32, from Plano, was found near a camping area in Lake Lewisville on Monday after she went missing Saturday, according to police.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating her cause of death.

Her husband, Karlton Dudley, 37, was arrested Wednesday and is facing a charge of abuse of corpse. He also faces a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child in a Frisco case, according to WFAA’s report.

Karlton Dudley reported Sarah missing late Saturday evening and told police she left their apartment after deciding to walk in order to “clear her head,” according to the arrest affidavit obtained by WFAA.

He told investigators that he didn’t actually see Sarah leave their apartment the day she went missing.

He also told investigators he purchased a day pass to visit Lake Lewisville at around 5 p.m. Saturday and said that, once he arrived at the lake, he did not get in because his kayak would not inflate, and ended up walking around before leaving at around 7:15 p.m.

Karlton’s ankle monitor — which he was wearing as a condition of probation in the sexual assault charge — showed that he did enter the lake near the location where Sarah’s body was found, police told WFAA.

The incident is under investigation by the Plano Police Department Crimes Against Persons Unit and The Colony Police Department.