Plano man sentenced to 20 years for intoxicated manslaughter in fatal 2021 car crash

A Plano man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of intoxicated manslaughter with a deadly weapon Wednesday, according to police.

Rayamond Caraway Jr., 25, was given the maximum possible sentence for a fatal car crash that happened May 27, 2021.

Plano police responded to the crash at southbound Dallas Parkway and Tennyson Parkway.

The investigation determined Caraway drove southbound on Dallas Parkway at 67 miles per hour, ran a red light, then crashed into two cars crossing Tennyson Parkway. The impact killed Charles Rayford Brazil, 57, and injured another driver, according to police.

Through the investigation it was later determined that Caraway had a blood alcohol content of .377 at the time of the crash. The legal limit is .08.

The jury decided the guilty verdict in 15 minutes, and after the sentencing phase, it took jurors another 15 minutes to determine the punishment, police said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

“Traffic investigators believe the quick decisions in deciding guilt and punishment by the jury is a testament to the great work everyone did in advocating for Mr. Brazil,” police said in a Facebook post. “Our Traffic Unit sends its deepest gratitude to all of you who responded and assisted with the investigation. This includes Patrol, PSOs, CSI, Dispatch, Plano Fire Rescue, Records Unit, Traffic Officers, and anyone else missed, regardless of their role. A special thanks is owed to the Collin County D.A.’s Office for prosecuting the case.”

Assistant Criminal District Attorney Kathryn Owens prosecuted this case. Investigators Don Pilcher and Jose Carrizal, Victim Assistance Coordinator Imelda Lopez, and the Fort Worth Police Department also worked on this case.