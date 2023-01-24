Plano man sentenced to life for attacking girlfriend with an ax, officials say

A Plano man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday for attacking his girlfriend with an ax, according to Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis.

Gregory Reed, 57, was sentenced for a first-degree offense of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury to a family member.

The Plano Police Department was dispatched to a home on Buckle Lane on June 9, 2021, according to a statement from the district attorney.

When police arrived at the residence, family members of the victim told officers they believed Reed used an ax to attack his girlfriend and then left, taking the victim with him.

Officers saw obvious signs of a crime, including “lots of blood,” and recovered the ax, Willis said. Reed and the victim were found at a nearby hospital, and the victim had significant injuries to her hand and arm.

The victim told the police that while she was sleeping, Reed woke her up wielding an ax and swung it at her.

The victim used her hands and arms to defend herself and Reed “eventually stopped the attack due to the victim begging for her life,” Willis said. The attack resulted in significant injuries that required multiple surgeries and resulted in permanent disfigurement.

“This brave woman survived a deadly attack by fighting for her life against an ax-wielding abuser, who scarred her permanently,” Willis said. “She then had the courage to face him in court. In return, this violent habitual offender deserved nothing less than the maximum sentence.”

Judge Benjamin Smith found Reed guilty and assessed the life sentence. Reed had been previously sentenced to prison for five years for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and 19 years for assault/family violence with previous conviction.

The case was investigated by Plano police Detective Chris McEntire. Plano police officers Jennifer Akin and Mike Green testified at trial.

Justin Dotzel and Cresta Garland, assistant criminal district attorneys, prosecuted the case, aided by Robin Laughon and Mike Bennett, district attorney investigators, and Melissa White, victim assistance coordinator.