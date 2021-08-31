Plano officer shoots, injures man who allegedly fired first at police serving warrant

A Plano police officer shot an unidentified man who allegedly opened fire while officers were serving a warrant Tuesday morning.

The incident happened outside a home near Spring Creek Parkway and Green Oaks Drive, according to a report by Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV.

Police tried to stop the man from running when he fired at police. An officer shot back, but it has not been specified how many times he fired, WFAA reported.

The man was taken to a hospital and his condition is unknown.

No officers were injured in the incident, the TV station reported.

The Plano Police Department has not released any additional information at this time.