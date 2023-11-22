Plano Plane Crash: Pilot killed in crash near strip mall
Plano emergency crews responded to a deadly plane crash near West Park Boulevard and Midway Road on Tuesday night.
Niall made the "horrendous decision" to eliminate an early favorite, just moments after he'd praised her ability "to sell a song unlike anyone I’ve ever seen."
Tuesday's World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was delayed and marred by crowd trouble.
Bobby Pettiford Jr. called game.
Get this huge Hulu deal while it's still hot.
After a Colorado judge rules that former President Donald Trump “acted with the specific intent to incite political violence” on Jan 6, 2021, but allowed his name to remain on state ballots in the 2024 election, lawyers for the former president, and the group who sued to keep him off ballots, file separate appeals.
A possible hostage deal between Israel and Hamas is imminent and could be announced as soon as Tuesday. Here's what to know about the possible agreement.
Nvidia's stock reached a record high ahead of the company's earnings report Tuesday after the bell.
Last week, Yohannes became the youngest American, male or female, to ever set foot in soccer’s most storied club competition.
Abercrombie & Fitch looks like one of the few winners from the apparel industry this holiday shopping season.
The driver of a Tesla Model X lost control, hit several stationary objects, flew over a pool, and crashed into a kitchen. No one was injured.
Rents have risen to 26% of median US household income from 23%, while the ratio of mortgage payments to income has increased to 32% from 19%.
It’s been an eventful week for crypto exchanges and the U.S. government. Changpeng Zhao, also known as “CZ,” the founder and CEO of Binance, is stepping down and has pleaded guilty to a number of violations brought on through the Department of Justice and other U.S. agencies. Richard Teng, Binance’s former global head of regional markets, will be the exchange's new CEO, Zhao shared in a post on X Tuesday afternoon.
AutoZone alerted authorities on Tuesday that it had been a victim of the Clop ransomware gang's MOVEit attacks earlier this year.
The White House condemned the launch.
"It’s all about balance," Cooper said of his decision to wear a prosthetic nose in "Maestro," which was led to charges of "Jewface."
Dive in to what’s at stake in Tuesday’s five-game tournament slate, as well as the lay of the land in each of the six groups as the tourney presses on.
No. 2 Purdue takes on No. 7 Tennessee and No. 1 Kansas meets No. 4 Marquette in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational.
Hyundai Motor Group and Motional, the Aptiv-Hyundai joint venture aimed at commercializing autonomous vehicles, announced plans Tuesday to co-develop production-ready versions of the all-electric IONIQ 5 robotaxi at the automaker's new innovation center in Singapore, the Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center Singapore (HMGICS). Motional will deploy the vehicles as part of its commercial service in the U.S. starting in 2024.
Is it even Black Friday if you're not shopping all of the J.Crew sweaters on sale?
No. 1 Kansas, No. 2 Purdue and No. 7 Tennessee will join Marquette in the Maui Invitational semifinals.