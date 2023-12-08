Plano police arrest suspect in shooting death of 43-year-old man; murder charges pending

Police arrested a suspect in the death of a North Texas man who was shot Wednesday, the Plano Police Department announced in a news release on Thursday.

At around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Plano police responded to a shooting in the 3300 block of P Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located a male with a gunshot wound, according to the release.

Plano Fire-Rescue transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

He has been identified as Mohamadou Thera, a 43-year-old man of Sherman, Texas, according to police.

On Thursday, police arrested 21-year-old Jaheim Kemp, from Plano. Murder charges are pending.

The incident is currently under investigation.

The Plano Police Department is asking anyone with additional information regarding the shooting to contact the department’s Crimes Against Persons Tip Line at (972) 941-2148.

According to a GoFundMe organized for Thera, he was a father of four and migrated to the United States “seeking a better life.”

Mohamed Diane, who organized the GoFundMe, said Thera was working as an Uber driver Wednesday evening when he was shot. He took on the job to support his family, according to Diane.

The fundraiser was organized to cover the funeral and costs to send Thera back to his home country.

“The loss of their provider has left his family facing not only emotional devastation but also financial uncertainty. Your contribution will help alleviate the financial burden they now face, allowing them to grieve without the added stress of financial hardship,” said Diane in the GoFundMe.

Of a $25,000 goal, $6,543 had been raised as of Thursday.