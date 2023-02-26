Plano police ask public’s help in locating elderly man missing since Saturday morning

The Plano Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating an elderly man reported missing Saturday morning.

Michael Haggard Hall, 78, was reported missing from his home at around 8 a.m. Saturday. His 2016 Pearl White Ford F150 Pickup truck was also reported missing. The truck is equipped with a white bed cover and has a Texas license plate number LTC4132. Since that time, the vehicle was recorded by traffic cameras in Garland, Texas, around 4:00 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

Hall is described as being 6 feet tall, weighing 212 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He suffers from conditions that require timely prescription medication, according to police.

Anyone with any information regarding his location or anyone who has seen his vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately and reference the Plano police incident #23-37322.