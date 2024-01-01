Plans for 100 new homes submitted

Plans to build more than 100 homes in Kendal have been submitted.

Story Homes is requesting permission to extend its Brigsteer Rise housing development.

The removal of trees and hedgerows to accommodate the building work would result in a 41% drop in habitat units on the site, according to planning documents seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

However, developers said the proposals would incorporate grassland, wetland planting, wildflower meadows and tree planting.

If approved, the plans - which represent the fourth phase of the development - would see 108 new homes built, bringing the total across the site to 220 properties.

A planning application to build 24 homes in phase three was given the green light in September after plans to build 88 dwellings in phases one and two of the housing allocation were approved in January 2022.

Documents submitted to Westmorland and Furness Council last month say landscape design has "biodiversity net gain as a key objective".

The planning statement adds: "While there is a net loss in area habitat units, this is to be expected for a residential land allocation on a greenfield site with numerous other planning policy objectives to achieve."

