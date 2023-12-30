Make your plans: Here are the 14 most anticipated new family resorts and hotels

If you're looking for fun places to go with kids in 2024, you'll find some great ideas at the newest family hotels and resorts opening up in the U.S., Mexico, and the Caribbean in the coming months. With these new hotels come brand new experiences, too, including epic swim-up suites, over-the-top kids clubs, and massive pool areas with plenty of cool surprises. And that's just for starters. Here are 14 new family-friendly hotels opening in 2024 that I’m moving directly to the top of my family vacation ideas list.

1. Disney’s Pixar Place Hotel at Disneyland Resort

Opening January 30, 2024

Artists rendering of Disney's Pixar Place Hotel at Disneyland Resort.

Artist's rendering of Disney’s Pixar Place Hotel at Disneyland Resort (Credit: Disneyland Resort)

A complete reimagining of Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel at Disneyland Resort, the all-new Pixar Place Hotel will be the first fully Pixar-themed hotel in the United States. That means from top to bottom you'll find elements like the famous Pixar Lamp greeting you in the lobby and a Finding Nemo-themed rooftop pool and splash pad.

Gather around fire pits inspired Pixar’s "hot headed" characters like Anger from "Inside Out," grab coffee and snacks at the new Sketch Pad Café, and check out all the fun details in the guest rooms like pillows inspired by the Pixar Ball and concept art from Pixar features on the headboards.

2. Loews Arlington Hotel in Arlington, Texas

Opening February 2024

Artists rendering of the new Loews Arlington Hotel situated between Globe Life Field and AT&T Stadium.

Everything’s bigger in Texas, and the new Loews Arlington Hotel will be no exception. The 888-room hotel will sit between Globe Life Field (home of the Texas Rangers) and AT&T Stadium (home of the Dallas Cowboys) and will be connected by a sky bridge to the Live! by Loews - Arlington sports resort.

It will also be connected to the new Loews Arlington Convention Center and offer its own meeting and event space. But families will find lots to love here, including a resort-style beach club with two pools and a waterslide, fire pits, a kids club, and an Italian restaurant with two "Texas-sized" wood-fire pizza ovens.

3. Murrieta Hot Springs Resort in Murrieta, California

Opening February 2024

The new Murrieta Hot Springs Resort is home to more than 50 geothermal pools.

This more than 100-year-old site between Los Angeles and San Diego has been closed to the public for some 30 years. But when Murrieta Hot Springs Resort reopens in early 2024, travelers will be able to once again take to the more than 50 geothermal pools on the site’s 46 acres.

With spa treatments inspired by the minerals found in the geothermal waters and specialty "sleep trays" in every room with items and info to promote good rest, wellness will be a focus at the new hotel. You can bring the whole family for a soothing retreat, because there will be a family-friendly pool and kid-friendly menu items at the resort's dining spots.

4. Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo San Lucas at Cabo Del Sol in Mexico

Opening Early 2024

At the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo San Lucas at Cabo Del Sol guest rooms will look out onto the private beach.

Situated on the scenic southern coast of Mexico’s Baja Peninsula, the new Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo San Lucas at Cabo Del Sol will be home 96 guest rooms and suites along with 61 residences situated in a hacienda-style village. Its swimmable beach will offer opportunities for snorkeling and whale watching during the winter and spring, while a family pool will include a zero entry, kids play area, and poolside bar and grill.

Grownups can enjoy the soothing adult pool and full-service spa while the kids are at the complimentary "Papalote" supervised programming for ages five to 12, which is an educational celebration of Baja culture through age-appropriate interactive experiences. The whole family can sample Baja Mexican specialties, Mediterranean cuisine, and Japanese-Peruvian fusion at the new hotel's restaurants.

5. Six Senses La Sagesse in St. David's, Grenada

Opening Early 2024

Ocean view pool suite at Six Senses La Sagesse in St. Davids Grenada

Set between two beaches and surrounded by green hills and indigenous plants, Six Senses La Sagesse will offer families a stylish "Spice Island" getaway. Lodging options at this new-for-2024 hotel will include 56 pool suites designed with natural, renewable, and repurposed materials plus multi-bedroom villas with gorgeous Caribbean views.

Younger guests will enjoy spending time at the Children’s Play Center or Teen's Lounge, and the resort's ice cream and coffee bar is sure to be a hit. For the adults there's a spa that incorporates local traditions and plants into its treatments, and everyone in the family can explore the on-site nature trails and learn about topics ranging from cooking and yoga to the resort’s efforts to reduce the use of plastic water bottles.

6. Embassy Suites by Hilton Gatlinburg Resort in Tennessee

Opening March 2024

Artists rendering of the pool at the new Embassy Suites by Hilton Gatlinburg Resort opening in March 2024.

Perfectly situated on the edge of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the new Embassy Suites by Hilton Gatlinburg Resort will make a great home base for families interested in exploring the popular family vacation spot. In addition to spacious guest rooms ideal for traveling with kids, this pet-friendly property will also feature a resort pool with a waterslide and lazy river, EV charging stations, a fitness center, and Embassy Suites' signature complimentary breakfast and evening reception.

7. Princess Grand Jamaica in Negril, Jamaica

Opening April 2024

Swim out suites at the new Princess Grand Jamaica in Negril.

Situated beachfront in Negril, the new and all-inclusive Princess Grand Jamaica will encompass 590 suites, including family-friendly options with bunk beds and swim-out suites. An aquatic park will offer waterslides and water play areas, and a variety of dining options that includes a sports bar, food trucks, and buffets will satisfy everyone in the family. You’ll definitely be able to stay busy at the Princess Grand Jamaica, too, with amenities like a kids club, game zone, fitness and wellness center, water sports center, and a theater staging nightly live shows and entertainment.

8. The Riding Academy Hotel in Ocala, Florida

Opening Spring 2024

Artists rendering of the pet-friendly Riding Academy Hotel in Ocala Florida opening spring 2024.

Situated on the impressive World Equestrian Center campus in Ocala, Florida (which has been called "Disneyland for horse lovers"), the new Riding Academy Hotel will offer almost 400 suites with separate sleeping and living quarters well-suited for families. A pet-friendly hotel, it will feature an equestrian-influenced design (think leathers, rich colors, and custom trophy lamps in the guest rooms) and offer amenities like two fitness centers, an outdoor pool with a splash pad, and easy access to both the equestrian center and The Equestrian Hotel, as well as downtown Ocala and the many scenic parks and natural areas nearby.

9. The Rusty Parrot Lodge and Spa in Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Opening Spring 2024

An all-new version of the Rusty Parrot Lodge and Spa is reopening after a devastating 2019 fire. The family-owned lodge will make a great home base for year-round outdoor adventures like skiing and national park visits, with soothing guest rooms and suites (some with fireplaces) conducive to resting up after busy days outdoors. An on-site restaurant, spa, and wildlife deck will add to the appeal, and the resort is within walking distance of the shops and restaurants in downtown Jackson.

10. The Dunlin, Auberge Resorts Collection in Kiawah River, South Carolina

Opening Summer 2024

Artists rendering of The Dunlin, which will open in summer 2024.

Scenic views will be plentiful at The Dunlin, Auberge Resorts Collection, which will sit on 2,000 acres of land that will include a 100-acre working farm, nature trails, a main lodge with an inviting wraparound porch, and 20 miles of riverfront. The sustainability focused and family-friendly property will feature 72 cottage-style guest rooms and suites and 19 residential villas, as well as amenities like a pool, full-service spa, community farmstead with dining destinations showcasing local foods, and a riverfront swim and fitness facility.

11. Great Wolf Lodge South Florida in Naples, Florida

Opening October 2024

Opening in October 2024, Great Wolf Lodge South Florida will feature activities like the Yoga Tails morning exercise program.

When Great Wolf Lodge South Florida opens in the fall, it will offer 500 roomy suites and all the fun that families have come to expect from the indoor water park resort brand. That includes an 84-degree, 90,000-square-foot water park with slides, pools, and other ways to make a splash and the 60,000-square-foot Great Wolf Adventure Park family entertainment center.

Kid-friendly dining options (think pizza and ice cream), activities like the Yoga Tails morning exercise program, and a convenient location near the Paradise Coast Sports Complex (which hosts youth tournaments throughout the year) will make it a great choice for families visiting Southwest Florida.

12. Zemi Miches All-Inclusive Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton in Miches, Dominican Republic

Opening Q4 2024

Artists rendering of the 502-room Zemi Miches All Inclusive Resort on Esmeralda-Beach.

Hilton’s 10th all-inclusive property in the Caribbean and Latin America, Zemi Miches All-Inclusive Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton will offer a family-friendly escape set on an appealing half-mile stretch of Esmeralda Beach. The new 502-room all-inclusive resort will feature an expansive pool complex with a water park, a kids club, nine food and drink options, a state-of-the-art fitness center and juice bar, and a spa with 10 treatment rooms. With a design influenced by its setting, the resort will include 18 free-standing beach bungalows and 123 ground-level swim-up guest rooms among its lodging mix.

13. Peter Island Resort in the British Virgin Islands

Opening in 2024 (exact date TBD)

Artists rendering of the Peter Island Resort in the British Virgin Islands which will reopen in 2024 after a six year renovation.

This private island getaway in the British Virgin Islands will reopen in 2024 after a more than six-year reinvention. The peaceful beaches and lush vegetation that have drawn past visitors to Peter Island Resort remain the same, but new elements will include new beachfront accommodations (including two-bedroom options great for families), two new restaurants, a yacht club, and a wholly reimagined spa.

14. Cloudland at McLemore Resort in Rising Fawn, Georgia

Opening Spring 2024

A Curio Collection by Hilton property, the new-for-2024 Cloudland at McLemore Resort sits more than 2,000 feet above sea level atop northwest Georgia's Lookout Mountain. With its scenic setting and amazing views (just imagine it in the fall!), the 245-room hotel will offer a great location for an outdoors-focused family escape, providing close proximity to hiking trails, biking routes, and other ways to connect with nature. Amenities will include two restaurants, access to three golf courses set "above the clouds," and a full-service spa.

14 most anticipated new family resorts and hotels of 2024 originally appeared on FamilyVacationist.com.

