Plans for 5G mast at Edinburgh Castle viewpoint scrapped

Three UK proposed to build a 5G mast on the road which divides the grassy area from the castle rock

Plans for a 5G mast which conservationists said would "damage" an iconic view of Edinburgh Castle have been scrapped following a backlash.

More than 320 objections were lodged against the proposed 17m (56ft) structure on Johnston Terrace, which passes below the castle.

Mobile network Three UK originally said the mast would not spoil the view.

However it has withdrawn its application following a review and said it was trying to find a suitable site.

A spokesperson for Three said: "We want to offer a great network experience in the area and our planners determined that a new site was required to deliver it.

"Following a review, we have withdrawn our application and are working with the city planning team to try to find a suitable location for the mast."

The firm added that 5G rollout is vital for residents, visitors and businesses in the centre of Edinburgh.

Iconic view

The mast was proposed by CK Hutchison Networks to help provide coverage for Three UK's network.

It proposed to build the structure on Johnstone Terrace at the top of Granny's Green Steps - which is just below the castle rock.

Historic Environment Scotland, which manages Edinburgh Castle, said it had not been consulted about the plans.

Many city tours stop in the Grassmarket area so visitors can capture the view looking up at the landmark.

Lucia Ibarra Rodriguez

Terry Levinthal, director of Scotland's oldest conservation charity the Cockburn Association, welcomed news of the plans being withdrawn.

He previously told the BBC it was "unacceptable" to erect a mast in such a significant location.

On Tuesday, he said: "It has to be appropriate for the place. Some places have 5G masts that are not necessarily pretty, but are not having an impact - but in some places, it is.

"There is is a duty in any planning application to make sure any proposal preserves the character and appearance of the area.

Story continues

"What we hope for in future is for operators, the city council and other interested parties to sit down and begin thinking of the best way of doing this and what are the sensitive areas."

Mr Levinthal added he was happy to have discussions with companies who wanted to develop in conservation areas.

In Edinburgh alone 50 areas have been granted the status, which recognises parts of special architectural or historic interest.