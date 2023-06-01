Plans for 91-acre solar farm revealed

The scheme is said to be able to power 10,000 homes in Worcestershire

Plans to build a solar farm said to power 10,000 homes in Worcestershire have been revealed.

The proposal by Tyler Hill Renewables would cover 91 acres of farmland near Shoulton.

The solar panels would sit three metres off the ground, allowing sheep to continue grazing.

Tyler Hill Renewables said the scheme proposed to Worcester District Council covered a 40-year period.

"At the end of the operational period, site restoration will be relatively simple and all equipment removed, leaving no long-term impact or pollution," the company said.

The closest solar farm to the earmarked site is one near Cotheridge, about three miles away and approved in 2015.

A plan to build a 50-acre solar farm nearby was turned down by Malvern Hills District Council in January.

Almost 300 objections have been made against the plan which has also attracted more than 180 messages of support.

