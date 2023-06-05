Plans approved to develop Wild Ken Hill visitor facilities

Wild Ken Hill is a conservation and sustainable farming project in west Norfolk

Plans to develop visitor facilities at a conservation and rewilding site have been approved.

Wild Ken Hill, once a host site for BBC Springwatch, is going to create a café, retail space and an indoor play area.

A decision was pushed back in April but despite traffic concerns, West Norfolk Council's planning committee unanimously approved the plans.

Simon Ring, independent group councillor said the work the site is doing is of "national importance".

The plans will see Wild Ken Hill to convert existing farm buildings and build a new 10-yurt glamping pitch.

Henry Head, director of Norfolk Lavender, argued against the development saying it could lead to "significantly increase danger" from vehicles turning right at Lamsey Lane onto the A149 junction.

He asked the planning committee to wait until Norfolk County Council had made a decision on improvements to the junction.

Simon Ring, independent group councillor said the application should not be delayed any longer.

"The work that Wild Ken Hill is doing is of national importance and we can't keep deferring the matter because we are waiting for Norfolk County Council to come up with the funds to build a long-awaited safety junction," he said.

