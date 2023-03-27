Plans to deploy tactical nukes in Belarus won’t be affected by Western sanctions, Kremlin says

2
Stephen Neukam
·2 min read

The Kremlin said Monday that threats of sanctions against Belarus would not stop its plan to station tactical nuclear weapons in the country, a move that drew international criticism after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the decision over the weekend.

Putin said that Russia had reached an agreement with Belarus to station tactical nuclear weapons, which are meant for use on the battlefield and are shorter-range than intercontinental missiles, raising fears about intensified aggressions against Ukraine.

Western allies of Ukraine immediately responded to the news by criticizing the move by Putin and threatening sanctions against Belarus if it allowed Russia to put nuclear weapons in the country.

“Belarus hosting Russian nuclear weapons would mean an irresponsible escalation & threat to European security,” the European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell tweeted on Sunday. “Belarus can still stop it, it is their choice. The EU stands ready to respond with further sanctions.”

But the Kremlin said it was undeterred by threats of possible sanctions in retaliation for its maneuver in Belarus. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday the West’s reaction would not influence its decision.

“Russia’s plans certainly cannot be affected by such a reaction,” Peskov said of the threat of sanctions.

Putin framed the move as no different than the stationing of nuclear weapons by the U.S. in European countries, saying “we are doing what they have been doing for decades.”

The Russian move rang alarm bells in Ukraine, with the country’s leadership calling on the United Nations to convene an emergency meeting of the Security Council and appealing to Belarus to not become a “hostage” of the Putin regime.

“Ukraine appeals to Belarusian society to prevent the fulfillment of the criminal purposes regarding the deployment of nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus … which will further turn this country into a hostage of the Kremlin,” Ukraine’s foreign ministry said in the statement on Sunday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • Kamala Harris Africa trip: Can US charm offensive woo continent from China?

    US Vice-President Kamala Harris embarks on a tour of the continent amid fierce competition for influence.

  • Putin’s Belarus Nuclear Move Is at Odds With China Pledge

    (Bloomberg) -- While Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plan to station nuclear weapons in neighboring Belarus is unlikely to change Europe’s strategic balance, it has put him at odds with a pledge he made with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping just days earlier.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008Binance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsStocks Pare Gains on Tech Weakness;

  • Biden's Justice Dept. keeps hard line in death row cases

    Rejon Taylor hoped the election of Joe Biden, the first U.S. president to campaign on a pledge to end the death penalty, would mean a more sympathetic look at his claims that racial bias and other trial errors landed him on federal death row in Terre Haute, Indiana. Death penalty opponents expected Biden to act within weeks of taking office to fulfill his 2020 campaign promise to end capital punishment on the federal level and to work at ending it in states that still carry out executions.

  • ‘Right to work’ in spotlight after Michigan tosses law aside

    The one-time stronghold for organized labor became the first state in nearly six decades to repeal a policy limiting unions' power in workplaces they represent.

  • Russia’s plans to move nukes to Belarus further involves it in ‘military machine’ – Poland’s MFA

    Russia’s plan to deploy tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus is a step towards further involving Minsk in the “military machine of the Russian Federation,” Polish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Łukasz Jasina told Polish media outlet RMF FM on March 26.

  • Stanwick Lakes: Bronze Age barrow freed from decades of brambles

    A "really special" ancient burial mound is being restored to preserve it for another 4,000 years.

  • Russian Oil Flows Hold Fast Even as Kremlin Says Output Slashed

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude flows are holding strong, meaning a pledge by the Kremlin to cut the nation's production sharply has yet to feed through into supplies to the international marketplace.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008Binance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsStocks Pare Gains on Tech Weakness; Bonds Retreat: Markets WrapThe nation’s shipments sli

  • What are tactical nuclear weapons and what is Russia's policy?

    (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin says Moscow has a deal to station tactical nuclear weapons in neighbouring Belarus and that this would not violate non-proliferation agreements. The United States has said the world faces the gravest nuclear danger since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis because of remarks by Putin during the Ukraine conflict, but Moscow says its position has been misinterpreted. Kyiv and its Western allies fear tactical nuclear weapons could be used in battle after Putin and others warned Russia was prepared to use all its vast arsenal in defence.

  • Relief for bank stocks as SVB finds a buyer

    STORY: There were hopes for calm over global banks on Monday (March 27). That after news of a buyer for Silicon Valley Bank. Over the weekend, U.S. rival First Citizens BancShares bought all loans and deposits of the collapsed lender. The deal sees SVB customers retain access to their accounts, with branches to open as normal on Monday (March 27). Analysts broadly welcomed the news, after a week of mayhem for stocks. Europe’s Stoxx index of banking shares is down almost a fifth this month. But it opened the week with gains of around 1%. Deutsche Bank also recovered some ground, after becoming the focus of concerns at the end of last week. Its shares were up around 4% in early trade. A week after its dramatic rescue by UBS, Credit Suisse also edged higher. However, few think the banking troubles are over. Banrion Capital Management founder Shana Sissel says that means sectors like aerospace and defense look like a refuge right now: “Both of those sectors tend to do well in economic downturns because they can be heavily supported by government spending.”On Monday morning in Europe, calm did reign. But many think another storm may yet be coming.

  • NFL Free Agency Tracker 2023: Top players, signings, start time, cap space

    The NFL offseason is here, as teams look to build their next championship roster. Heres a look at when free agency starts and some of the top players available.

  • Governor: Russian March 27 missile strike on Sloviansk kills 1, injures 25

    Two Russian S-300 missiles hit the city center of Donetsk Oblast's Sloviansk, damaging administrative and office buildings, five high-rises, and seven houses, said Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko. The number of casualties is not final, as the rescue operation is ongoing.

  • Ukraine’s central bank slams Raiffeisen’s proposed Russia exit strategy

    Ukraine’s central bank is concerned about Raiffeisen Bank International's strategy to exit the Russian market by swapping the assets of its Russian subsidiary for the sanctioned Sberbank in Austria, the regulator's press service told news agency Interfax-Ukraine on March 24.

  • Ukraine calls for emergency UN meeting over Putin’s ‘nuclear blackmail’ in Belarus

    Russian President Vladimir Putin says he will station tactical nuclear weapons on Belarus, a move Ukraine says the United Nations security council must intervene to stop.

  • Russian shelling hits Ukrainian city of Sloviansk

    Russian forces have shelled the city of Sloviansk in the eastern Donetsk region. One person was killed in the attack, several others wounded. (March 27)

  • Massive protests in Israel

    Tens of thousands have taken to the streets as protests rage across the country in opposition of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s controversial judiciary reform plan.

  • Trump Does A Complete 180 Over His Potential New York Indictment

    The former president made a claim about the status of the Manhattan DA's probe into the Stormy Daniels hush money payment.

  • Jon Stewart sarcastically says 'what's happened to our country' after being asked about a potential Trump indictment: 'It's as though you can't even commit financial fraud anymore'

    As the potential indictment of former President Donald Trump over the "hush money" scandal looms, Jon Stewart shared his opinion with CNN on Saturday.

  • Georgia prosecutors ordered to respond to Trump's effort to quash grand jury report

    Georgia prosecutors have until May 1 to respond to former President Donald Trump's effort to quash a grand jury's final report into his alleged attempt to overturn his 2020 election defeat in the U.S. state. Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who presided over the grand jury investigation, issued the order on Monday, two months after Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said decisions on whether to charge Trump were "imminent." Last week Trump filed a motion to quash the final report, excerpts of which were made public.

  • Russia threatens US with "unique weapon" capable of destroying it

    The Security Council of Russia claimed that Russia has a unique weapon capable of destroying even the US. Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned media outlets RIA Novosti and TASS with reference to Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of Security Council Quote from Patrushev: "Russia has a unique weapon, which is capable of destroying any opponent, mainly the US, in case there is a threat to Russia's existence.

  • Mehdi Hasan Reveals What ‘Loser’ Ron DeSantis’ Buddies Really Think Of Him

    The MSNBC host spotted a bad sign for the Florida governor's 2024 presidential hopes.