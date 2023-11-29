Plans formally submitted for Wawa, Aldi stores on Route 309

Nov. 28—WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Plans have formally been submitted for a new Wawa to be built along Route 309 in the Blackman Plaza, now known as the Union Center.

Thomas Zedolik, Wilkes-Barre Township zoning officer, also said that drawings have been submitted for an Aldi store that will occupy part of the former Kmart in the same plaza.

"Site work should begin soon for the new Wawa," Zedolik said. "You will see work starting soon as these projects move forward."

Zedolik said the plaza is owned by Union Center Realty LLC and Delaware Land Company LLC.

Wawa announced in late September that it was coming to the former Blackman Plaza, which formerly housed a Kmart that has been vacant since 2020. That month Zedolik said he received drawings from Wawa for a new convenience store/gas station to be built adjacent to the McDonald's restaurant in the plaza.

Zedolik said there is no timeline set as to when construction would begin, but he did say he expects work to begin soon.

The Delaware County-based chain operates more than 1,000 stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C., recently broke ground on its first North Carolina store, and has expansion plans that include Georgia, Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana.

Locally there are stores in Carbon and Monroe Counties — and reportedly ones planned for Scranton — but none in Luzerne County at this time. A small, older format Wilkes-Barre store closed many years ago.

A Cloud 10 car wash is also going to be built to the left of the new traffic light at Union Plaza.

Zedolik also said that another vacant space next to Rite Aid will be occupied by a Luzerne Bank branch office. He said drawings have been submitted for that as well.

The Blackman Plaza has several retail stores, including Smokin' Joe's Tobacco Shop, SJ Beer & Wine, Dollar Tree and Rite Aid.

As also previously reported, Wawa is separately eyeing a site on Market Street, Kingston, on a vacant parcel once occupied by Franconi Auto Parts.

The site is adjacent to the former A&A Auto site that is slated to be taken down to allow for construction of a new Chipotle restaurant.

