Plans for former Leeds school site put forward

Plans to further regenerate a former school site in east Leeds have been submitted by the city council.

Sports pitches, shops, a new school and housing have all been earmarked for a large plot of green space off Cross Green Lane.

The site was once home to Copperfield College, which shut in 2004 and was demolished six years later.

Leeds City Council will run information sessions for members of the public on the proposals over the next fortnight.

In a planning application submitted on Wednesday, the council said: "The site is located on the edge of the city centre and the Richmond Hill neighbourhood, which is a priority area for regeneration for the city."

It said the scheme was a "significant part of the jigsaw" to complete the investment in the Cross Green neighbourhood "which started almost 10 years ago."

The application said that the plans for a new sports pitch and training area was "integral" to the redevelopment of the site and that the facilities would be available to the public.

Rugby pitches that sit on the land currently are used by East Leeds ARLFC.

The land was once home to Cross Green Lane School, which opened in 1964 before reopening as Copperfield College in 1996.

A new school for pupils with special needs is set to open on the site later this year.

Affordable housing is planned for the western edge of the land, with a shop, or multiple shops planned for the north.

In a Facebook post, Leeds City Council said it would hold a series of information events regarding the proposals for the site.

Two of these will be held at St Hilda's Church on Cross Green Lane on Thursday 29 January and Saturday 2 March. A further event will be held at the East Leeds Community Sports Club, on Easy Lane, on 14 March.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related internet links