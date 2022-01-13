Plans Kicking Off For Westhampton Beach St. Patrick's Day Parade

WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY — Irish eyes are set to smile in Westhampton Beach this year as, after a pandemic pause, the Westhampton Beach St. Patrick's Day Parade is slated to unfold.

The festivities are planned for Saturday, March 12, organizers said. The 2022 Grand Marshal, Preston Jankowski, was originally planned to serve in the post in 2020, before plans were derailed for two years due to the coronavirus.

According to organizers, a fundraiser is set for Saturday, March 5 at The Claddagh in Westhampton Beach. The theme will be announced soon, and those hoping to participate are asked to start thinking of float ideas for their group, school or business.

Westhampton Beach Village Mayor Maria Moore said she is pleased the parade committee is moving ahead with plans for a parade this year.

"It was disappointing for everyone, these last two years of the pandemic," Moore said.

Moore added that the village board received the application for the event earlier this month and is scheduled to discuss the details with the parade committee at its January 19 work session.

"We expect to be able to approve the application, subject to any New York State restrictions that may be in effect at that time," Moore said.

The parade committee thanked the Village of Westhampton Beach, the Westhampton Beach Fire Department, the Westhampton Beach Village Police Department and the department of public works for their support of the event.







This article originally appeared on the Westhampton-Hampton Bays Patch