'All my plans in life were with him': Wife witnessed husband's murder inside their apartment

A manhunt for the suspect in the stabbing death of 36-year-old David Royes Jr. triggered a lockout order for more than 3,000 students across the West Side of Binghamton on Dec. 2. Among them were his two daughters, ages 12 and 13, who did not yet know their father had been killed.

Their mother, Shakeema Ward, broke the news to them when she picked them up from school after the lockout was lifted.

“Thank you God the kids were in school — that’s all I keep saying,” Ward said.

Ward, Royes’ wife of 18 years, recounted the grim details of the morning before near the ad-plastered window of the corner store beneath her apartment, where she ducked inside to escape whipping winds and 25 degree December air the day after the murder.

“I just wanted to say I’m so sorry for what happened,” said a woman who introduced herself as the owner of the boutique next door, squeezing Ward’s arm. “He was a good man, yes he was.”

A steady stream of patrons buying sodas and cigarettes asked the store’s proprietor what happened, jerking thumbs toward the apartment entrance where crews in white hazmat suits still swarmed.

“I don’t know,” he told them over the clang of coins in the register drawer, shaking his head.

Binghamton resident Shakeema Ward, whose husband, David Royes, was stabbed to death in their Main Street apartment Thursday morning, Dec. 2, stands outside the front entrance Friday holding enlarged photo prints of the couple on their wedding day and with their two daughters.

That morning, Ward, who works second shift as a certified nursing assistant at Bridgewater Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, had just lain back down on the couch in the living room of the family’s third-floor apartment at 110 Main St. when 29-year-old Mitchell C. Lindow arrived around 9 a.m., according to police.

Though she had never seen Royes’ alleged assailant before, she surmised he was at least acquainted with her husband, and likely called or texted Royes that he was at the back door because he answered it without a knock.

If the suspect had knocked, the family’s two dogs, a pug and a cockapoo, would have barked in response.

“My husband opened the door and out of nowhere, the guy just started stabbing him,” Ward said. “He was like a rabid dog that just wouldn’t stop.”

The Binghamton Police Department said Lindow used a “bladed object” to stab Royes repeatedly.

Ward said she watched her husband stagger through their apartment, clutching at walls and furniture in their living room for support as Lindow continued to stab him. The assault continued throughout the apartment and down to the second floor, where Royes bled all over the hallway, the floor and their neighbor’s door.

Instinctively, Ward ran out the front door and into a neighbor’s apartment, where the police were called.

“I just unlocked the door and ran,” she said. “I didn’t even look back.”

A 36-year-old Binghamton man was fatally stabbed in an upstairs apartment at 110 Main St., in Binghamton on Thursday. Crews cleaned up the crime scene Friday.

A year of loss

Royes’ murder came on the tail of a tragic year for his family.

The couple’s seven-month-old nephew died of leukemia in June, less than two weeks before Royes’ father died of cancer. The following month, Ward found her own father dead in his apartment.

“And now this,” Ward said. “I don’t know how I’m going to get through this.”

Ten days after Royes’ death, his mother, Sherri Black, suddenly fell ill at her home in Baltimore, Maryland, and died on her way to the hospital.

Although the family was told there was “no clear cause of death” for the otherwise healthy 61-year-old pastor, author and real estate investor, Ward said she was told her mother-in-law told ambulance personnel that “she couldn’t live without her son or the thought of what happened to him.”

A double funeral was held at the family’s church in Brooklyn, three days before Christmas.

Ward said her husband had no inkling that such violence awaited him that morning.

“If he did, he would have never opened the door,” Ward said.

The family, who moved up from Brooklyn seven years ago as a means of “starting over,” kept mostly to themselves, Ward said.

Royes was out of work due to a disability, and Ward works second shift as a certified nursing assistant at the Bridgewater Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. A family friend has been driving the kids to school.

Royes often took his daughters to play basketball at the West Family Branch of the YMCA in Johnson City. The couple’s youngest daughter had just made the school’s junior varsity team.

“Today, she feels like she can’t do that,” Ward said, acknowledging her daughter’s grief over the loss of her father. “One day, maybe she will again.”

Remembering David Royes Jr.

David Royes Jr. stands on the back porch of his Main Street apartment in Binghamton on Nov. 4, 2021.

Ward said she will always remember Royes as a loving father and doting husband.

Their last conversation had been a playful back-and-forth about a $200 outfit he intended to gift Ward for her Dec. 10 birthday.

“He’s a little on the expensive side, and I’m a little more take-me-to-Walmart-and-I’ll-be-happy side,” Ward said with a chuckle. Royes insisted on purchasing the outfit, assuring his wife that Christmas gifts for the family would still be taken care of.

“He would do anything for the people he loved. That was just him,” she continued. “He’s going to come running looking for you if you bother somebody he cared about.”

“I can’t imagine the rest of my days without him. I can’t even look to next week and the next week. All my plans in life were with him.”

The pair had been planning a family trip to Jamaica this summer to visit Royes’ father’s ancestral homeland.

Ward said she and Royes had been together since they were teenagers. The couple married when she was 18.

The pair met when Royes moved to the Brooklyn apartment building where Ward and her cousins lived. As teenagers, they were thrilled at having a crowd of good-looking boys on the block.

“Everybody picked out who was cute and who they liked,” Ward said. “I told my cousins, ‘If I had to like anybody, it would be him.’”

Royes started to pursue her within a year.

“I’m not going to stop until you be my wife,” Ward recalled him saying. “I was like, ‘You’re going to be trying forever.’ We’ve been together ever since.”

Ward said Royes had been a great comfort to her during her mother’s final days, when Ward was just 17.

She recalled him scrapping plans for a date to spend the evening sitting at her mother’s bedside.

“He told her, ‘Sandra, you can stop trying to hold on now. I’m going to be taking care of your daughter for the rest of our lives,’” Ward recalled. “The night of my mother’s funeral, I slept at his house and I never went back. We’ve lived together since.”

Suspect in custody

Emergency responders arrived on scene by 9:08 a.m. to find Royes on the second-floor stairwell. He died shortly after arriving at the hospital by ambulance, according to police.

Lindow was apprehended later that afternoon at a residence on Asbury Court, just across the street from the site of the stabbing.

Lindow was charged with a felony count of first-degree murder after investigators determined he arrived at the apartment with the intention of burglarizing it, but Ward said she didn’t know what he would have been after.

Binghamton Police Capt. Cory Minor declined to disclose how the burglary motive was determined.

A person may be charged with felony murder if the death occurs during the commission of another felony, such as a burglary, even if there was no intent to kill the victim.

Lindow pleaded not guilty at an arraignment in Binghamton City Court hours after the murder. No additional charges have been filed, but his case remains pending as the Broome County District Attorney’s Office gathers evidence.

More than 3,000 students across Binghamton High School, West Middle School, Thomas Jefferson and Horace Mann elementary schools and Seton Catholic High School were all placed under a “lockout” order while police searched for Lindow. A lockout means classes continue as normal, but nobody is allowed to enter or leave the buildings until further notice.

The rumors of shots fired had trickled into the school not long after initial police reports indicated as such, but the girls didn’t think much of it at the time, Ward said. Binghamton High School switched to two days of remote learning in September as police investigated shots fired on Murray Street.

An investigation later determined that no shots were fired during the course of Lindow’s attack on Royes.

Royes' death affects family life

Ward said police forbade her from seeing her husband’s body at the hospital and wouldn’t let her enter the apartment until the following day.

“Now that I’m in my apartment seeing it, I’m realizing that this guy was closer to me than I was even realizing at the time,” she said. “When I entered today, it looked like a whole family had been slaughtered, not just one single person.”

Many of her belongings were unsalvageable, drenched in her husband’s blood — the living room couch, the kitchen table, her kids’ sneakers and winter boots, dozens of family photos.

Ward said the biohazard cleanup crews swarming the apartment in head-to-toe protective suits looked like something out of the crime shows she liked to watch.

Of the person who killed her husband, Ward said she wants him to pay for what he’s done.

“He didn’t just kill someone,” she said. “He destroyed our lives.”

Donations to the family can be made at gofund.me/c27e290c.

