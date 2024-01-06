Plans for Lima pool progressing

Jan. 5—LIMA — The Lima Aquatic Center will soon make its stamp on the Lima region. On Nov. 20, the city of Lima selected Charles Contracting LLC to construct the new pool. The center will be located outside Spartan Stadium at 1005 East Elm St.

A vision from years ago became a reality with the help of the ARPA dollars and the Better Together program. According to a recent statement from the city, the pool is fully funded with construction costs set at $9,235,863. A grant through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources provided the city with $2,352,000.

The statement also stated additional funding was provided through the City's Stormwater and Better Together monies. Funding for the pool enclosure was provided through the Lima City Board of Education.

"Through the generosity of anonymous donors throughout the community, the Lima Community Aquatic Center has secured funds to cover the operational costs of the pool for the first 4-5 years, ensuring that the endowment campaign has the time necessary to assemble the additional funds necessary to operate in perpetuity," Mayor Sharetta Smith said in a recent press release.

The endowment fund will go toward operating costs following the first several years after opening.

The city will not put forth this effort alone. A memorandum of understanding was created with the Lima City Board of Education and the Lima YMCA. The new pool site will include a multiple-use pool, outdoor pool, pool house and an enclosure for use throughout the seasons.

"This is a rare opportunity," said Ric Stolly of the Division of Parks and Recreation in a previous Lima News article. "With the money that is available to us from federal funding, we can build a complex that is going to help kids in the community learn how to swim, add to our pool inventory and invite the entire community to participate. The quality of life will go up."

An official groundbreaking will be held soon to commence the beginning of the new pool. Construction is set to begin in 2024 and be completed in 2025.

Reach Precious Grundy at 567-242-0351.