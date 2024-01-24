Plans for more apartments near busy Palm Beach Gardens intersection move forward

PALM BEACH GARDENS — Despite some concerns that more apartments near Central Boulevard would further snarl traffic in the area, the city's planning board gave its blessing for a four-story complex to move forward.

The 221 apartments known as Gardens Vista would rise at on the southeast corner of Central Boulevard and Victoria Falls Boulevard. It would take up 16 acres of the more than 50-acre plot of land known as Cimarron Cove.

The main entrance to the complex would be along Central Boulevard. This is the same access point to The Quaye at Palm Beach Gardens, the neighboring complex with more than 300 townhomes.

Three of the building’s sides would wrap around a four-level parking garage with 334 spots and five electric vehicle charging stations — able to power up 10 cars — on its first floor.

Traffic engineers estimate the new residents would add more than 1,000 daily trips to the flow of nearby traffic.

Project representatives pointed out that city zoning would've allowed an even bigger project with 45 more apartments on the land, so the anticipated impact on traffic from the smaller project is less than it could have been.

“When you look at what could be there, I think this is a success,” said planning board member Christopher Oftedal, and others on the board agreed. “It’s a beautiful project and it fits well in the area.”

The developers say they'll ease traffic issues with a roundabout on Elm Avenue and Victoria Falls Boulevard, replacing a stop sign there now. They would also add a right-in, right-out driveway entrance on Victoria Falls Boulevard.

George Engels, a resident of a neighborhood near the proposed apartments, asked the developer to scale down the project, calling it a “monstrosity.”

“Reconsider the size and the traffic implications of such a massive complex,” Engels said. “If you look at (traffic on) Central Boulevard, common sense dictates that this is going to be a nightmare.”

Even with the increased traffic, Ken Tuma, the agent for the project, said he thinks the roundabout will be a success and have a “traffic-calming” effect.

Planning board member Elana Cooper echoed the concerns about the roadway saying she drove past a car crash on Central Boulevard while headed to the meeting that night.

Rendering of a four-story apartment project that could rise on the southeast corner of Central Boulevard and Victoria Falls Boulevard, as approved earlier this month by the Palm Beach Gardens planning board.

Apartments to feature pickleball courts, walking trails

The developer would offer 22 of the apartments — 10% of the total — at more affordable workforce housing prices.

The project is backed by Eduardo de Guardiola with Atlanta-based Vista Residential Partners, who bought the land for $15 million in May 2022, according to county property records. (Eduardo de Guardiola is brother to George de Guardiola, a developer behind the Abacoa community in Jupiter who died last year.)

The Mediterranean-style complex would include 131 one-bedroom, 72 two-bedroom and 18 three-bedroom apartments.

Its amenities feature two pickleball courts, a swimming pool, more than one acre of walking trails and a dog park. Its clubhouse would have a gym, game room and golf simulator.

Crews would plant five new clusters of trees at the site, including 25 oak trees and 30 sabal palms, among other greenery.

The Palm Beach Gardens Planning and Zoning Board voted unanimously to recommend the apartments’ approval. City council is set to vote on the project at its February meeting.

