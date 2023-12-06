Plans move forward on $85 million upgrade for OSU's veterinary teaching hospital

The Oklahoma A&M Board of Regents has selected firms to handle architectural and construction management duties for an $85 million renovation of the College of Veterinary Medicine on Oklahoma State University’s main campus in Stillwater.

Meeting in Tulsa last week, the regents selected GH2 Architects LLC, of Tulsa, as the architectural firm to assist OSU with the design and construction of the renovations for the university’s Boren Veterinary Medication Teaching Hospital, and Manhattan Construction Co., of Oklahoma City, as the construction management firm for the project.

Work on the project is expected to start in mid-to-late 2024, OSU spokesman Mack Burke said after Friday's meeting.

What upgrades are coming to OSU's College of Veterinary Medicine

According to the agenda item prepared by OSU officials before the meeting, “the current veterinary teaching hospital is outdated and in need of renovation to simulate current veterinary practices and maintain accreditation.”

OSU officials said modernizing the hospital “will help attract and retain faculty and expand clinical services for large and small animals.” They said the building requires replacement of systems which have reached the end of their service life.

The initial design phase of the project will result in listing potential renovation projects, infrastructure upgrades and a budget for the design and construction of those projects. The design and construction of the facility will include all necessary fixtures, equipment, site development and utilities, according to the agenda item.

OSU's veterinary hospital is one of only 33 accredited in the U.S. and the only one in Oklahoma. It’s led by Kelly Black, who was named as the hospital’s director in July. The hospital helps train veterinary professionals in a state where animal husbandry and agriculture remain a key economic drivers.

The funding for the project will come from the OSU Veterinary Medical Authority, which was created by the state Legislature in May. The veterinary authority supports clinical faculty, student training and the veterinary teaching hospital in a manner similar to how the OSU Medical Authority and the University Hospitals Authority support the state’s medical schools.

