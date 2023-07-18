Plans for onshore wind generation on Isle of Man progress

The onshore wind farm project is expected to be in operation by the end of 2026

Plans have been outlined for a government-funded onshore wind farm on the Isle of Man.

Two possible sites have been identified as part of a drive to produce 75% of Manx electricity through solar and onshore wind by 2026.

Manx Utilities was tasked with progressing the plans by Tynwald in February.

Sites at Sulby and Druidale in the north and Earystane and Scards in the south have been identified.

The onshore wind farm plans, which were outlined in Tynwald by Manx Utilities chairman Tim Crookall, would produce 20 megawatts by the end of 2026.

While wind speeds at the northern site would mean more turbines would be required, its location would make it less visible than the one in the south of the island.

A third site at West Baldwin and Injebreck has been ruled out due to difficulties accessing it.

A precise figure is yet to be publicly put on the cost of the project, as it is set to be put out to tender.

Manx Utilities said further assessments about the suitability and accessibility of both sites would be carried out, including environmental surveys, before planning permission was sought.

Manx Utilities also has plans for solar power generation

The overall plans also include 10 megawatts generated by solar energy, with the National Sports Centre, Noble's Hospital and the Sea Terminal earmarked as sites for phase one of that project.

Space on roofs and car parks at the locations would be used to host solar panels, with further sites due to be revealed at a later date, which collectively would be expected to general 10 megawatts of energy within the next three years.

The Isle of Man government has a commitment to decarbonising the island's electricity supply by 2030.

